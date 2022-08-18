Read full article on original website
Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home, authorities said Friday. Myranda Gale Golden, 22, was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames. She was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 130 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Memphis. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a news release that it was notified Friday that she had died. She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours...
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
Sedgewickville Woman Dead At The Scene Of A Crash In Bollinger County
(Bollinger County) A woman from Sedgewickville died Wednesday morning in a car accident in Bollinger County. 62-year-old Ena Mayberry was traveling north on Highway ‘B’, three miles south of Scopus, when she ran her vehicle off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mayberry was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
7 travelers suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in New Madrid County
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A family traveling on Interstate 55 from Texas had their trip stopped in its tracks because of a poisonous gas. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, a vehicle carrying five children, two adults and a large dog were on the road for approximately seven hours on Sunday when they noticed they were starting to feel sick.
Woman killed in head-on collision
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
Man arrested in Missouri for deadly road rage shooting in OKC
Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
Two Injured In Wayne County Accident
A woman was seriously injured while a man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County this morning. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 34, four miles east of Silva, when 30-year-old Poplar Bluff resident David Gurney drove his 2008 Ford Ranger off the side of the road and hit a tree. Ashli Werner, a 37-year-old Wappapello native, was in the passenger seat of the truck. Both Werner and Gurney were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
‘Chaotic’ incident on GCT school bus under investigation
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – The Greene County Tech School District is investigating an incident involving a school bus aide that happened Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gerrish, there were “chaotic circumstances” on bus 22 on Aug. 19; however, he could not elaborate on what happened. In videos...
