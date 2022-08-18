ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua speculates Oleksandr Usyk's body transformation ahead of heavyweight title rematch could be because the champion didn't feel 'big enough' during their first clash... and Ukrainian wants to add to punching power

By Adrian Bishop For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Anthony Joshua has speculated on the reasoning behind Oleksandr Usyk's dramatic body transformation ahead of their heavyweight title rematch on Saturday.

Joshua will seek revenge against the Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, after Usyk dramatically dethroned him by soundly outpointing the then-champion when the pair first met back in September.

Despite fighting the majority of his professional career as a cruiserweight, Usyk has looked unstoppable since moving up to the heavyweight class in 2019, utilising his technical virtuosity to overcome often significant disadvantages in both height and weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRacg_0hMbZJTn00
Anthony Joshua speculated as to why Oleksandr Usyk has gained weight ahead of their rematch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcASf_0hMbZJTn00
The former cruiserweight has looked significantly larger in the lead-up to their second fight

However, ahead of the rematch on Saturday Usyk has undergone a body transformation, with the Olympic gold medallist now looking every bit the heavyweight in training footage leading up to the bout.

Speaking to iFL TV as to why Usyk may have decided to pack on the pounds ahead of their rematch, Joshua said: 'Listen that is a lot of weight'

'For me if I was to put that weight on, I would say it is because I feel I am not big enough at a certain weight.

'A second reason would be I feel I can punch harder if I can add this weight on and I feel that I would be able to manoeuvre the other guy around a bit better because last time I fought at heavyweight I didn't feel strong enough.' He added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a83Mw_0hMbZJTn00
Usyk outpointed Joshua when the pair first met at the Tottenham stadium in September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PT61E_0hMbZJTn00
The Ukrainian will make his first defence of the heavyweight crown on Saturday night

'But it may not be intentional. You just spend time in the boxing gym and you don't spend much time in the weight room, so they are probably right it is just naturally happening.'

In their first encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the six-feet-three Usyk weighed a career-heaviest 221lbs, but was still noticeably smaller than Joshua, who tipped the scales at 240lbs and is three inches taller.

Though he has remained coy on exactly what his weight will be at Friday's weigh-ins, it seems certain that Usyk will step on the scales heavier than he did when when he captured heavyweight gold.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday

Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Leon Edwards shocks the world with incredible head kick KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, as 'Rocky' snatches victory from the jaws of defeat to become second British champion in history

Leon Edwards delivered one of the iconic moments in UFC history to flatline Kamaru Usman with a head kick knockout. 'Rocky' became the second British champion in the promotion's history, following in Michael Bisping's footsteps, and the finish was as picture perfect as it was dramatic. With just one minute...
UFC
Daily Mail

LIV Golf's Pat Perez becomes the second player to opt out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, admitting he 'didn't really think it through' and has 'no ill feelings' toward the Tour

Pat Perez has become the latest LIV Golf star to remove himself from the antitrust lawsuit leveled at the PGA Tour. On August 3, 11 LIV Golfers sued the Tour, challenging the suspensions handed down for their defection. Carlos Ortiz has since removed himself from the lawsuit and now, he...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Judge Glenn Feldman says he 'can't' explain why he gave Anthony Joshua the nod in his split-decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk when confronted after the fight... after the American inexplicably had the Briton 5-1 up after six rounds in Saudi Arabia

The judge who inexplicably had Anthony Joshua 5-1 up after six rounds of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk has said he can't explain why he awarded the fight to the Briton. Joshua fell to a bitterly disappointing split-decision defeat to Usyk on Saturday night but American judge Glenn Feldman scored the contest in his favour.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Daily Mail

Footage surfaces of Joe Rogan's HYSTERICAL reaction to Leon Edwards' brutal fight-winning kick on Kamaru Usman... as the commentator calls it the best head-kick in UFC history

Joe Rogan was full of praise for Leon Edwards after his head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman, but his real-time reaction was even better. With just one minute left on the clock in Salt Lake City, Edwards' championship shot looked over until he delivered a crushing kick to become the welterweight champion.
UFC
Daily Mail

'We need to live this!': Pep Guardiola welcomes the adversity his Man City team faced as they fought back from 3-1 down to draw in Newcastle thriller as Premier League champions drop their first points of the new season

Pep Guardiola welcomed the adversity Manchester City had to fight their way through at Newcastle as they attempt to defend their Premier League crown. The champions trailed 3-1 at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon before scrapping their way to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling encounter with Eddie Howe's men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea could allow Trevoh Chalobah to leave the club on loan with Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan interested in the defender... while Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on the situation after losing Diego Carlos to long-term injury

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is attracting interest from Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan. The 23-year old could be allowed to leave on loan this summer and Aston Villa are also monitoring developments. After joining Chelsea at the age of eight, Chalobah was first offered a professional deal at the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Declan Rice 'confirms the birth of his first child with long-term partner Lauren Fryer' as West Ham ace reveals tattoo dedicated to newborn 'Jude' during nightmare Premier League loss

Declan Rice appeared to confirm the birth of his first child with partner Lauren Fryer by revealing a tattoo dedicated to a newborn boy during West Ham United's Premier League defeat on Sunday. The England international prompted speculation that he welcomed a son, named Jude, with his long-term girlfriend earlier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gym#Punching Power#Big Enough#Combat
Daily Mail

South Africa will be playing FAR less Test cricket in the next five years as they try to balance the books… and they'll need more impressive wins like their one against England at Lord's to keep going

South Africa's destruction of England at Lord's signified the beginning of a new era for the Proteas Test team. Not one in which they go on to dominate the world, but one in which they have to keep winning just to keep the game alive. They will play the bare...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

It's 10 years since Harry Kane made his Tottenham debut… he's scored 250 goals for Spurs, but can we truly put him up with the greats if he doesn't win a trophy?

Namecheck Harry Kane in a debate about the Premier League's greatest strikers and you will get a snappy response. 'What trophies has he won, though?'. The answer, of course, is a big, fat zero. It is a fair and significant point. But after a decade of silencing his critics, it is the final stick left with which to poke the England captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek slams US Open balls as 'horrible' as she questions why women cannot use the same as the men, claiming the lighter type is 'really hard to control'

Tennis World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has slammed the balls used at the US open as 'horrible' and questioned why men and women use different ones at the major. The US Open is the only Grand Slam where two different types of balls are used for the men's and women's tournaments, with the latter using lighter balls.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel focused on how he's 'all on his own' with 'silly canceled flight' excuse after shock Leeds loss, claims Jan Age Fjortoft... as ESPN pundit suggests tactic is a plea to the Chelsea board 'to get him a striker'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was slammed for his 'silly' excuses by ESPN pundit Jan Age Fjortoft following the Blues' loss on Sunday. Chelsea were left humiliated by Leeds United at Elland Road as they suffered a 3-0 defeat during a masterful performance from the hosts. The Blues fell behind after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Kieran Trippier insists he would not 'hurt another player' after his red card was overturned in Newcastle's thrilling draw with Man City... with defender revealing he apologised to Kevin De Bruyne after reckless challenge

Kieran Trippier has insisted he would never 'hurt another player' following the reversal of his red card during Newcastle United's 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Sunday. Trippier caught City's Kevin de Bruyne with a reckless challenge above the thigh as Pep Guardiola's side of superstars broke forward on the counter-attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko struggled in Didier Drogba's shadow, Fernando Torres never lived up to £50m price tag and Alvaro Morata failed to fire... as Timo Werner heads back to RB Leipzig, where does he rank among Chelsea's costliest flops?

It seems like déjà vu for Chelsea. A big-money, high-profile striking flop has just left, with Timo Werner the latest in a long line of big-money, high-profile striking flops to move to Stamford Bridge amid much fanfare - and then struggle. Werner won't even be the only striker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He's the gift that keeps on giving:' MasterChef fans are left in stitches by Chris Eubank after he insists he can 'see' how his food tastes and moans contestants 'complain' too much

He may not have won judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode over with his food on Celebrity MasterChef during Thursday night's episode. However, former middleweight champion Chris Eubank certainly entertained viewers at home with his chaotic appearance on the BBC show. The boxer, 55, took part in the heats alongside...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Vfl Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane scores twice as Julian Nagelsmann's side extend unbeaten run at the top of the Bundesliga table with their biggest win of the season

Champions Bayern Munich demolished hosts VfL Bochum 7-0 on Sunday, with new signing Sadio Mane scoring twice to maintain their perfect start to the season. The Bavarians, who are two points clear at the top with nine points from three league games, went on a first-half rampage, scoring four times in a 38-minute span to kill off the game.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

552K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy