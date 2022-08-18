ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers held workout with veteran safety

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
The 49ers on Thursday held a workout with veteran safety Tashaun Gipson per the NFL’s transaction wire. He was one of the available defensive backs we thought the 49ers might bring in to replace Jimmie Ward while the starting free safety works through a hamstring injury.

Gipson entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Browns in 2012. He went on to carve out a nice career over the last 10 years where he played in 140 games with 132 starts for the Browns, Jaguars, Texans and Bears.

Over his 10 seasons he’s posted 27 interceptions and 57 pass breakups to go along with 563 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

His chances of making the 49ers would be pretty slim, but if he has anything left in the tank, putting some good film out for teams could land the veteran another NFL job. An experienced veteran who could step in and play right away would also benefit the 49ers as they look for a player to absorb some safety snaps for them in their final two preseason games and the practices leading up to them.

There’s no word on a signing yet, but the 49ers are at 84 players on their roster so they wouldn’t need to make a corresponding move to sign Gipson.

RELATED PEOPLE
Jimmie Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
