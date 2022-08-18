ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Texas county election staff abruptly quits

FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit. On the brink of November’s midterm […]
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Texas immigration attorney and federal magistrate arrested for human smuggling

KINNEY COUNTY, Texas — An immigration attorney and federally appointed magistrate in Texas was arrested and charged with smuggling of a human and resisting arrest. Timothy D. Japhet was arrested Saturday afternoon in Kinney County by Constable Jimmy Fullen. Four adult men were detained alongside Japhet. It is unknown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
State
Oklahoma State
KXAN

Texas families, friends rally on National Fentanyl Awareness Day

Along Barton Springs Road in south Austin, families, friends and loved ones gathered Sunday morning for a walk to remember those lost to fentanyl poisoning. The gathering came as the United States continues to battle an ongoing fentanyl crisis, with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration declaring Aug. 21 National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.
AUSTIN, TX
Mix 93.1

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinics#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Fund Texas Choice#Texan#Senate#The Supreme Court
abc7amarillo.com

Texas police arrest wanted felons from Wisconsin

SAN ANTONIO – Arrests were made by Kerr County police after they discovered felons were wanted for murder in Wisconsin and were residing in Texas. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office had gained information that the two suspects who were wanted for murder in Wisconsin have been hiding in Ingram. U.S. Marshals were actively seeking the two brothers, Alejandro and Gustavo Cantu for an alleged drug-related murder crime that had occurred in April.
KERR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KVUE

Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Parts of Texas hit hard by flooding

Much of Texas is under a flash-flood warning. Some drivers had to be rescued from their cars as the deluge inundated roadways.
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Meets with Emergency Managers Ahead of Possible Severe Flooding Next Week

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Saturday led a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials, including mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. The Governor also received a briefing from members of the Texas Emergency Management Council on the latest state agency actions at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC). Additionally, Governor Abbott spoke directly with Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr., Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino, and…
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy