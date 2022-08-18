ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Gosselin 'stole $100K from our kids,' ex Jon claims- but fired TV mom insists she just 'borrowed' cash to 'survive'

By Emma Parry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

KATE Gosselin "stole" more than $100,000 from bank accounts belonging to her children, her ex-husband Jon has furiously claimed.

In never-before-seen court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kate admitted she "borrowed" money from a trust fund belonging to her eight kids in 2019 for her living costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koBXv_0hMbWsOb00
Kate Gosselin has been accused of "stealing" money from her kids Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvhWf_0hMbWsOb00
Kate and Jon Gosselin divorced in 2009 and became embroiled in a bitter custody battle Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287vw4_0hMbWsOb00
The couple share eight kids, twins Cara and Madelyn, 21, and a set of sextuplets, now 18 Credit: Getty

In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, an angry Jon insisted she has still not paid the cash back - and called her move "disgusting" and "morally wrong."

The former Kate Plus Eight star said he noticed a large amount of money appeared to be missing from his kids Hannah and Colin's trust accounts when he gained custody of the two children in 2018 and saw their bank statements.

The former couple set up a trust account for the kids to keep their earnings from appearances and promotional activities safe until they turned 18.

The account gave the children tax breaks on their savings and any loan could only be made with permission and paperwork to pay it back.

When questioned in court the following year, Kate admitted she withdrew two lots of $50,000 from the kids trust, adding, "I will have to keep borrowing from it to survive," according to bombshell court documents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXM52_0hMbWsOb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FX2Vv_0hMbWsOb00

In the court filing, Kate claimed that that assets were being to used to “meet her and the children’s expenses.”

However that same year Kate had purchased a $750,000 lakeside home in North Carolina with a swimming pool.

Jon stated Kate never paid the money back to the kids, according to the accounts he has for the children who were in his custody - Hannah and Colin.

Kate's lawyer declined to comment when asked about the claims.

In the testimony, which has never been reported on publicly, Kate also stated she had borrowed money from a corporation she jointly owned with the kids to furnish the new home.

This is despite her admitting in her court testimony that she was a "TV personality, author and registered nurse" who made $40,000 per episode for her TLC show Kate Plus Dates which aired in summer 2018 for a six-episode season.

She also confirmed she had not worked in 2019 - other than finishing off some filming she had already been paid for - and was paying her bills with "a lot of hope and a lot of prayer" along with the "loan" from the kids' trusts.

"It's disgusting and it's morally wrong," Jon told The U.S. Sun.

"Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back - but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made.

"You can't just live off your kids' money.

'SHE'S A HYPOCRITE'

"It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children' s money when she's actually been stealing from them - she's a hypocrite.

"There's been no remorse from her at all.

"Now they're 18 she thinks she can get away scott-free."

Kate tried to claim in the testimony that the kids actually owe her thousands of dollars for school fees she has paid for them in the past.

"I mean I paid $387,000 for their private school tuition out of our income, not the trust over the years," she says in the court papers.

"So I mean I'm not looking to collect that but I borrowed $100,000 from the kids' trust. And it owes me $387,000 technically."

Jon slammed her claims that the kids owe her for their school fees as "crazy."

'LACK OF CREDIBILITY'

In his ruling, the judge in the case stated that Kate should have made plans to repay the loans.

He said: "If these truly were loans there should be evidence of repayments sometime in the future."

The judge goes on to say “the evidence does not support mother’s argument that her earning capacity is zero”.

He also gives his view that Kate has a “lack of credibility” regarding her financial claims and ordered that she was liable to pay child support and arrears.

In a counter claim filed later in 2019, Kate claimed that the courts had committed an error in finding that she had failed to produce documentation to support her lack of income.

However in a November 2019 ruling, her claim was "dismissed."

Kate was found to be in contempt of the court and ordered to pay $1500 attorney's fees to her ex-husband, who was also given control of Hannah and Colin's trust accounts.

Jon said none of the money Kate “loaned” from Hannah and Colin has been repaid.

The Sun does not know whether Kate has repaid any of the “loan” to the other six kids in her care since the 2019 court proceedings.

NEW HOME

Kate, who retained custody of six of her children Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden plus twins Mady and Cara moved from Pennsylvania in 2018 after selling their family home for almost $1.1M.

She bought a $750k lakefront home in Troutman, North Carolina, where she lives with the four sextuplets.

Twins Mady and Cara, 21, are at their respective colleges.

Earlier this month, the sextuplets turned 18, effectively ending Kate's bitter custody battle with Jon.

However Jon said he could not keep silent any longer about the missing cash - and demanded she pay back the money she owes to Hannah and Colin as well as to the other kids, if she has not already.

JON'S FURY

"When I was named the trustee of Collin and Hannah's trust accounts, I noticed the amount of money in their accounts was much less than the amount I'd seen on their bank accounts previously," he said.

"We went to domestic court and I did a full financial discovery and so did Kate but she didn't produce her full information.

"When my attorney cross examined her she admitted that she 'borrowed' from the accounts.

"My attorneys have asked her for paper work and she has not produced anything.

"I haven't seen the other children's accounts because even though I was supposed to get quarterly bank statements for all the children, she never produced them.

"We thought maybe when she sold her Pennsylvania house she'd use some of that money to replenish the accounts, but she has not."

"Hannah called Kate the other day about it but she didn't seem to care.

Jon said Hannah are Collin are furious that their own mother would take their money.

"Hannah and Collin are really mad," he said.

"Hannah called Kate the other day about it but Kate didn't seem to care.

"I don't know what the other children know about this money. I want them to know about this.

"Now Hannah and Collin are 18 - it's up to them to file a civil suit against her to get the money back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yV8HO_0hMbWsOb00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lw7Xf_0hMbWsOb00

"It's an obscene amount of money and it's their money."

Kate's listed lawyer on the court papers, Cheryl Young, declined to comment when approached by The Sun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJk6S_0hMbWsOb00
Jon has custody of two of the sextuplets Hannah and Collin Credit: Jon Gosselin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lO4XJ_0hMbWsOb00
Jon says kids Hannah and Collin are furious Kate took their money Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yENqv_0hMbWsOb00
Kate bought this $750k lakehouse in North Carolina Credit: realtor.com

Comments / 1

