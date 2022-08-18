Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
wvxu.org
In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold
Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
wymt.com
‘They are so grateful’: Eastern Kentucky foundation hands out flood relief checks
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky immediately went to work on the morning of July 28. ”We had a check-in call the next morning,” said Chief Operating Officer Kristin Collins. “We put out our grant application the following Monday on August first.”. Collins said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHAS 11
Truck loads of donations head to Kentucky flood victims thanks to community's generosity
Several eastern Kentucky communities were devastated by flash flooding in late July. Governor Beshear says 39 have died as a result of the disaster.
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
wpsdlocal6.com
Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky
Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky. Murray State University's Sigma Chi chapter held a "Stuff the Truck" event Saturday. Boxes of supplies—like hygiene kits and medical supplies—will make its way to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
WBKO
Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
WTVQ
Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section...
WSAZ
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
somerset106.com
Kentucky State Parks Recognized As ‘Best In Kentucky’ By Kentucky Living Magazine
Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2022 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth. This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured two Kentucky State Parks that claimed a first place showing in the categories of best long weekend getaway and best camping spot. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prevent Identity Theft: Free Paper Shredding Event Offered in Daviess County, Kentucky
Do you have confidential papers that need to be shredded? Here's a chance to recycle documents you no longer need at a FREE paper shredding event. Don't become an identity theft victim. My husband and I are guilty of keeping documents longer than needed. How about you? All of those...
What It’s Like to Stay in a Tiny Cube Home in the Missouri Woods
Have you ever daydreamed about staying in a home that looks like a tiny ice cube in the middle of the Missouri woods? If you answered yes, that daydream could be a reality as I found a tiny cube home in the Show Me State that really does look like a small ice cube.
How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. ALMOST LIKE JOHNNY CASH...'I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN'...AGAIN, ALMOST. In fact, I've visited 45 states and have seen some really cool things I'm sure...
Donations continue to pour in for eastern Kentucky flood victims
Even those who lost their homes to the floods are trying to help their neighbors the best they can.
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
Wisconsin Town Is Crawling With (Possibly Creepy) Wooden Trolls
Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin is a quiet, unassuming small Wisconsin town with some peculiar statues standing guard around as tourist attractions. It all started in 1976 when the owners of a Scandinavian gift shop in town, Open House, imported a troll from Sweden and displayed it outside their store where it was visible from the highway.
14news.com
Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
hazard-herald.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Kentucky from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0