ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold

Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Government
City
Happy, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Henderson, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
wpsdlocal6.com

Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky

Organizations 'stuff the truck' to donate supplies to eastern Kentucky. Murray State University's Sigma Chi chapter held a "Stuff the Truck" event Saturday. Boxes of supplies—like hygiene kits and medical supplies—will make its way to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.
WBKO

Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Americans#Afsp#Infinite Hope
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Free legal assistance available for Kentucky flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Free legal assistance is available to survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties who were affected by Eastern Kentucky flooding. Survivors facing disaster-related issues who cannot afford an attorney may call the KBA Young Lawyers Section...
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Kentucky State Parks Recognized As ‘Best In Kentucky’ By Kentucky Living Magazine

Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2022 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth. This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured two Kentucky State Parks that claimed a first place showing in the categories of best long weekend getaway and best camping spot. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are:
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Buck crosses Ohio River near Angel Mounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forget asking the chicken why he crossed the road. You could also ask the buck why he crossed the Ohio River. We assume it was to get to the other side. Dewayne Zint sent us the video. He says it was taken by Matt and Coleen...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy