Santa Fe, NM

KOAT 7

Your guide to the 98th Burning of Zozobra on KOAT 7

The 98th Burning of Zozobra will take place on Friday, September 2, rain or shine. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe continues with the decades project and celebrates Zozobra in the 1990's. Below is everything you need to know about this year's Burning of Old Man Gloom. What...
SANTA FE, NM
corralescomment.com

The story behind today’s Indigo Crow Cafe

Did you know—the Indigo Crow Cafe was once the grocery store and gas station shown in this photo? This photograph was taken in the early 1940s; since that time the building’s history mirrors Corrales history. The store was probably built in the 1920s by Alejandro Gonzales Sr., perhaps...
CORRALES, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
kunm.org

Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday

Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders. The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
corralescomment.com

Your golden chance to win a pot of gold: VILLAGE in a Village runs a cash raffle

By Carol Levy and Susan Steiner, Guest contributors. Good news! You have a golden chance to win big bucks while helping Corrales golden agers stay active and remain in their beloved homes. VILLAGE in the Village (ViV) is holding a 50/50 Golden Chance raffle where the winner wins half the total ticket sales. The goal is at least $5,000 in ticket sales, with the winning ticket collecting at least $2,500! (If we are lucky enough to be near our goal by The Comment Deadline, change to: With the Port of Gold already at $3,150, you stand to win at least $1,575!
CORRALES, NM
AL.com

An Alabama native is head chef at the nation’s best new cocktail bar

The kitchen at the best new cocktail bar in the nation is helmed by an Alabama native. Happy Accidents in Albuquerque, New Mexico, took home the honor of Best New Cocktail Bar at this year’s Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Spirited Awards. Bar and spirits veterans Kate Gerwin and Blaze Montana opened Happy Accidents in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill neighborhood in 2021 and brought on Adrienne Miller, a fellow award-winning bartender, to develop the bar’s menu and run the kitchen, which serves dishes that draw inspiration from cuisine in New Orleans, New Mexico and parts of Asia.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
960 The Ref

NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history, choking rivers and streams.
rrobserver.com

FIVE THINGS: Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday, Aug. 21, veggies and some jazz

This year’s Mayor’s Sunday is Funday will be the 17th annual event that brings our community together for an afternoon of fun and sharing what’s going on in Rio Rancho. In 2021, well over 6000 of our neighbors came together to enjoy one of the coolest and most exciting events of the summer. Our theme this year is Go Green Rio Rancho.
KRQE News 13

Business picks up at Albuquerque skating rink

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business that faced some tough times is suddenly very popular again, thanks to the filming of Stranger Things. Skate-O-Mania, known to many as Roller Skate City and to children of the 80’s Roller King, is a busy place these days. Neon Lights and 80’s vibes, fans of the series Stranger Things […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Santa Fe Indian School is connecting tribal communities to broadband access to improve Native education

Five tribal organizations in New Mexico will share over $146 million from the federal infrastructure act to improve broadband infrastructure. The largest award is going to the Santa Fe Indian School, which plans to use its $57 million to bridge the gap of internet access across several tribal communities around the state. KUNM talks with Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director, for the school about how helping a network of communities serves its mission to provide education to Native children.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Las Vegas down to around 30 days of water

The city of Las Vegas is still in a water crisis. KOAT first brought you this story last month when the city said they had about 50 days of water left. The mayor of Las Vegas, Louie Trujillo, said that as of Aug. 21, the city has just over 30 days of essential water left. This is all because of the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak burn scar.
LAS VEGAS, NM
krwg.org

Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating

The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.

