The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the CaseDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Dentist and Guard Member Is Offering Free Treatments to Veterans on SaturdayDaniella Cressman
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an AccidentDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans BannersDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts. In all,...
rrobserver.com
Hip hop artist Santa Fe Klan to play the Rio Rancho Events Center
Rio Rancho — Live Nation Entertainment brings hip hop Artist Santa Fe Klan and his 2022 Summer. Tour to the Rio Rancho Events Center on Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. Joining Santa Fe Klan will be Mexican Rapper Tornillo, as well as Mexican Rapper MC DAVO. The Rio...
KOAT 7
Your guide to the 98th Burning of Zozobra on KOAT 7
The 98th Burning of Zozobra will take place on Friday, September 2, rain or shine. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe continues with the decades project and celebrates Zozobra in the 1990's. Below is everything you need to know about this year's Burning of Old Man Gloom. What...
corralescomment.com
The story behind today’s Indigo Crow Cafe
Did you know—the Indigo Crow Cafe was once the grocery store and gas station shown in this photo? This photograph was taken in the early 1940s; since that time the building’s history mirrors Corrales history. The store was probably built in the 1920s by Alejandro Gonzales Sr., perhaps...
kunm.org
Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday
Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
Rio Rancho’s 17th annual Sunday is Funday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho held its 17th annual Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday. The weather was great for the event and people came out to enjoy food, and lots of local venders. The theme at this years event was; “Go Green Rio Rancho.” There was even a kickball tournament. “We’re going to […]
corralescomment.com
Your golden chance to win a pot of gold: VILLAGE in a Village runs a cash raffle
By Carol Levy and Susan Steiner, Guest contributors. Good news! You have a golden chance to win big bucks while helping Corrales golden agers stay active and remain in their beloved homes. VILLAGE in the Village (ViV) is holding a 50/50 Golden Chance raffle where the winner wins half the total ticket sales. The goal is at least $5,000 in ticket sales, with the winning ticket collecting at least $2,500! (If we are lucky enough to be near our goal by The Comment Deadline, change to: With the Port of Gold already at $3,150, you stand to win at least $1,575!
kunm.org
IllumiNative is helping to reclaim Indigenous narrative at Santa Fe Indian Market
Indigenous artists are taking control of how they're being portrayed in the media and reclaiming their own narratives of Indian country. This weekend, social justice organization IllumiNative is gathering some of the biggest names in Native art and culture for an event at Santa Fe Indian Market. Santa Fe Indian...
An Alabama native is head chef at the nation’s best new cocktail bar
The kitchen at the best new cocktail bar in the nation is helmed by an Alabama native. Happy Accidents in Albuquerque, New Mexico, took home the honor of Best New Cocktail Bar at this year’s Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Spirited Awards. Bar and spirits veterans Kate Gerwin and Blaze Montana opened Happy Accidents in Albuquerque’s Nob Hill neighborhood in 2021 and brought on Adrienne Miller, a fellow award-winning bartender, to develop the bar’s menu and run the kitchen, which serves dishes that draw inspiration from cuisine in New Orleans, New Mexico and parts of Asia.
Denver Channel
Dark chapter of America’s history buried beneath neighborhood park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a parcel of land in Albuquerque, New Mexico, nestled in a quiet neighborhood, sits 4-H Park. "4-H Park is a city park," said Terry Sloan, Intergovernmental Tribal Liaison for the City of Albuquerque. "It is a nice park." It's also something else: A final resting...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
NM city, victim of government burn, now faces water shortage
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history, choking rivers and streams.
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Sunday is Funday at Haynes Park Sunday, Aug. 21, veggies and some jazz
This year’s Mayor’s Sunday is Funday will be the 17th annual event that brings our community together for an afternoon of fun and sharing what’s going on in Rio Rancho. In 2021, well over 6000 of our neighbors came together to enjoy one of the coolest and most exciting events of the summer. Our theme this year is Go Green Rio Rancho.
Albertsons hosting in-person event hiring across all New Mexico stores
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons is hosting in-person hiring event across all New Mexico locations. The events will be at any Albertsons Market and Market Street on August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants to show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview for a position in multiple departments. Anyone […]
Business picks up at Albuquerque skating rink
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business that faced some tough times is suddenly very popular again, thanks to the filming of Stranger Things. Skate-O-Mania, known to many as Roller Skate City and to children of the 80’s Roller King, is a busy place these days. Neon Lights and 80’s vibes, fans of the series Stranger Things […]
Ghost bike at Unser and Kimmick honors man’s friend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A ghost bike is now up at Unser near Kimmick after a cyclist was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Joe Gamez and Eric Bailey were riding their bikes at Unser and Kimmick on July 9, when they were hit by a drunk driver. Eric survived but his friend Joe died […]
kunm.org
Santa Fe Indian School is connecting tribal communities to broadband access to improve Native education
Five tribal organizations in New Mexico will share over $146 million from the federal infrastructure act to improve broadband infrastructure. The largest award is going to the Santa Fe Indian School, which plans to use its $57 million to bridge the gap of internet access across several tribal communities around the state. KUNM talks with Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director, for the school about how helping a network of communities serves its mission to provide education to Native children.
KOAT 7
Las Vegas down to around 30 days of water
The city of Las Vegas is still in a water crisis. KOAT first brought you this story last month when the city said they had about 50 days of water left. The mayor of Las Vegas, Louie Trujillo, said that as of Aug. 21, the city has just over 30 days of essential water left. This is all because of the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak burn scar.
krwg.org
Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating
The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
KOAT 7
Nearly 200 visitors and staff evacuated from Carlsbad Caverns National Park
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Nearly 200 visitors and park staff were safely evacuated after they were stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for nearly nine hours on Saturday. In a statement released on Sunday, Chief Ranger Laura Steele said park rangers initially began the process of evacuating the park around 2 pm Saturday, due to thunderstorm activity at the park. About an hour later, the decision was made to issue a shelter in place, inside the visitors center.
