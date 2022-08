PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- United Way of Pueblo County is holding a taxathon event on Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the Lucero Library. The Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program provides free tax preparation and e-filing services to individuals and families with household incomes of $55,000 or less. According to the Vice President of Strategic Operations at United Way of Pueblo County, they have more than 5 IRS-Certified volunteers that will help anyone file to get their TABOR rebate checks.

