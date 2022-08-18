ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC’s Richard Engel confirms beloved son’ Henry, 6, has died after Rett syndrome battle in heartbreaking announcement

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 4 days ago

NBC News' Richard Engel has announced the death of his beloved six-year-old son, who was diagnosed with Rett syndrome shortly after birth.

The grief-stricken journalist announced his son Henry's death on Thursday as he paid tribute to his courageous child.

NBC News journalist Richard Engel announced the death of his six-year-old son, Henry Credit: Twitter/Richard Engel
Richard and Mary Engel, with son Henry in 2018 Credit: Getty
The Engel family had been receiving help from researchers at the Texas Children's Hospital since Henry's disorder was first discovered Credit: Getty

"Our beloved son Henry passed away," Engel wrote in the heart-wrenching tweet.

"He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard."

According to an obituary shared by the Texas Children's Hospital, shortly after his birth in September 2015, Engle and his wife noticed that Henry was not reaching his developmental milestone.

The child ultimately underwent numerous medical exams to uncover the issue.

Genetic testing ultimately revealed that Henry had a "mutation in his MECP2 gene," causing Rett syndrome.

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that typically occurs in girls, primarily after their first birthday.

The disorder severely impairs their learning skills, leaving them with cognitive deficits, loss of speech and a variety of motor difficulties. The illness is rarely seen in boys.

Since 2018, Henry and his family received help from researchers at Texas Children's Hospital's Duncan Neurological Research Institute.

“Henry was special in so many ways. His loving and endearing smile, and the way he connected with his eyes, stole my heart from the time I met him," Dr Huda Zoghbi, who studied and discovered Henry's condition, said.

"His quiet fight against this terrible disease was incredible. What is most amazing, however, is the impact Henry had on so many of us at the Duncan NRI and on our Rett research.

"We will continue to push as hard as possible to develop treatments. This is how we will honor his life.”

Engel praised researchers saying they're using his son's cells to help cure Rett syndrome so "others don't have to endure this terrible disease".

