Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
803 Meeting Room debuts at Get A Grip ribbon-cutting
SAFFORD — The Graham County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Saturday was to celebrate five-years of success by Get A Grip. However, the event took on new meaning when co-owner Sarah Bingham used the opportunity to unveil the Safford Downtown’s newest amenity, the 803 Meeting Room. “Really, we’re hoping...
Safford watches for Gila River flooding
While the town of Duncan struggles with terrible floods, Safford, downstream on the Gila River watched for trouble to flow its way.
ABC 15 News
Serious flooding leaves town of Duncan, Arizona, under inches of water
DUNCAN, AZ — The Town of Duncan found itself under inches of water Monday after strong storms caused Gila River flooding. The Gila River, near Duncan, which is east of Safford along the Arizona-New Mexico border, reached the "major" flood stage Monday morning. River levels have started to drop, coming in at just below flood stages Tuesday morning.
gilavalleycentral.net
Thatcher, Safford, Morenci with impressive wins to open season
The opening week of the high school football season is always interesting. Teams have only scrimmaged one time before strapping on the helmets in games that count. Coaches don’t really know how the team will perform either. Both Safford and Thatcher answered some of those questions in their first games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gilavalleycentral.net
GCSO deputy captures three undocumented immigrants
GRAHAM COUNTY — At about 5:15 a.m. Monday, a Graham County Sheriff’s deputy, working Operation Stonegarden, took into custody three people suspected of being undocumented immigrants, following a short pursuit. The suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, but finally came...
Comments / 0