MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a telephone scam in which residents receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer identifies themselves as an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, identifies the recipient’s first and last name, and informs the recipient of the phone call that they have business to conduct with the Sheriff’s Office.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO