Murfreesboro' Musician Billy Henson Died Sunday
(MURFREESBORO) Longtime Murfreesboro musician and writer Billy Henson passed away early Sunday morning (8/21/2022) surrounded by family. He was age 83. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, and will be announced later. Henson was a regular on WGNS’ daily country music shows in the mid-50’s. His first broadcast was at...
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
Sign-Up For Top Gun NIGHT RUN
(SMYRNA) Put on your running shoes! The Top Gun Night Run is 7:30PM on Friday night, September 16, 2022, at Lee Victory Recreation Park. All proceeds go to maintain the Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. The run is a 6-K (3.7 mile) course with cutouts of your favorite Top Gun...
Chris Kauffman Promoted To RCSO Captain!
(MURFREESBORO) Congratulations to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Training Lt. Chris Kauffman. He was promoted to captain over the Patrol Division. Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said, “Capt. Kauffman brings a vast amount of experience to the position that we feel will enhance the Patrol Division by being able to pass that experience on to his supervisors and the patrol deputies. I think we are very fortunate to have Chris serving in this role.”
UPDATE: Threat To Coffee County Schools Posted On Twitter - Suspect Located in Neighboring County
UPDATED at 2:30 PM on MONDAY: (COFFEE COUNTY) In neighboring Coffee County, the Sheriff’s Department reports they have identified the suspect who is accused of posting a threat against the schools in their community. Evidently, the threat that was posted to social media was directed towards the Coffee County Schools, although the threat was not school specific.
Price of Regular Unleaded Gas is Down to $3.11 Per Gallon in Rutherford County
Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 53.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 60.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.97 per gallon.
The Median Price of Homes in Rutherford County Rose by 7.9% during the 1st Quarter of 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Housing prices are up, as heard in numerous reports, which means first time home buyers moving into areas like Rutherford County are having a harder time than ever. The National Association of Realtors reported for the first quarter of 2022, the median home price in Rutherford...
Another Country Music Video
(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
Today, WGNS learned more about the Travis Manion Foundation teaming up with the City Schools Foundation for their annual run/walk
Today, WGNS' Scott Walker interviewed Stephanie Roach with the Murfreesboro City Schools Foundation and Larry Maples, Race Coordinator for the Murfreesboro 9/11 Heroes Run, which combined forces with the annual Back to School Dash. The upcoming run/walk will raise funds and awareness for our unsung heroes and create a run experience like no other in the area. The event will not only benefit the City Schools Foundation, but also the Travis Manion Foundation. The annual event will be held on September 10, 2022.
Way To Go MPD Sgt. Amy Denton
(MURFREESBORO) Congratulations to Sgt. Amy Denton and Murfreesboro Police for being recognized as the Tennessee Highway Safety Office "Child Passenger Safety Fitting Station of the Year". Sgt. Denton continues to make the Heart of Tennessee an even better community. Sgt. Denton said, "Murfreesboro Police have 20 child passenger safety technicians...
Congrats MTSU's Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi
(MURFREESBORO) An MTSU honor fraternity is being hailed for its unceasing engagement with the university’s alumni. MTSU’s Beta Psi chapter of Phi Sigma Pi received the Charles W. Chance Excellence in Alumni Relations Award at the 2022 Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity National Convention, which was held July 28-30 in Washington, D.C.
Smyrna enjoys a big night of high school football
High school football is one of those special things in these here parts. For many years now those Friday night lights have been shining brightly in Rutherford county. The Smyrna community enjoyed a memorable evening of pigskin play on August 19 as the 2022 season kicked off. A new chapter...
Miracle League All-Star Game and festivities, Sept 16-17, featured on “The Insider”
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Play Ball! The 2022 Miracle League All Stars, showcasing special talent from across the nation, bring the nation’s best to Murfreesboro Sept. 16-17, for competition at Miracle Field of Murfreesboro. The City of Murfreesboro is hosting the 2022 event and the Miracle League All Stars competition, Sept. 17, will be televised live on CityTV, which will also include Facebook and YouTube. Miracle Field of Murfreesboro is located at McKnight Park, 120 DeJarnettee Lane.
Ram's "Twixt and Tween" Season Road Report
(MURFREESBORO) It's the "twixt and tween" season in the Boro and the atmospheric conditions will jump around. Murfreesboro Transportation's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran warns motorists of areas to avoid between today and August 27, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday...
