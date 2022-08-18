Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in York, NE
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Shuffling the deck: Take a look through the 2022 Husker football preview guide
Take a look at the Journal Star's 2022 preview guide for Nebraska football. Check back for updates through Sunday, when you can pick it up in print.
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 23
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. Kevin D. Brown, age 63 of York, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 in York. He was born on January 10, 1959 to James Ray and Marilyn J. (Cool) Bro…
York News-Times
Ordinance to raise wastewater rates gets first reading
YORK – An ordinance, which would raise the city’s wastewater rates by 2 ½%, has had its first reading. The ordinance was presented this week to the York City Council. The proposed increase is based on a rate study that was recently conducted. That rate study recommended the increase in order to keep up with the expenses of system improvements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Early edge: Northwestern expects new-look Nebraska to have 'schematic advantage'
Northwestern has spent an entire offseason scouting Nebraska. That analysis could change quickly Saturday. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday the Huskers on offense clearly have “a little bit of a schematic advantage” with so many unknowns ahead of the season opener. The coaching staff has not only had to break down returning Nebraska players — who helped beat the Chicago team 56-7 last season — but also a host of transfers and new assistant coaches headlined by a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
York News-Times
Musical Garden dedicated at Kilgore Library
YORK -- The York Kilgore Library unveiled its magical, musical garden last Thursday at a public dedication. The garden features several musical instruments including drums, hand bells and chimes for families to play and enjoy the sounds of music outdoors. Library Director Deb Robertson gave the history of the garden...
York News-Times
Harvard starts study in Lincoln, Omaha looking at effect of short-term incarceration
A Nebraska nonprofit began approaching recent arrestees in Lancaster and Douglas counties this week to ask if they would participate in a new Harvard School of Law study investigating the effect of short-term incarceration on people's lives. Those who agreed had a 50-50 chance of randomly being chosen for the...
York News-Times
Polk County remains unbeaten with trio of wins at Freeman Invite
LINCOLN – The Polk County offense came out of the gates swinging in the first inning against Raymond Central on Saturday morning and didn’t cool down all day, as the Slammers racked up 37 runs in three games and capped an unbeaten day with a 10-9 win over Falls City in the Silver Division title game at the Freeman Invite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Watch now: Scott Frost's full news conference, 8/21
Nebraska's Casey Thompson confident entering season, Scott Frost explains OL comments. Casey Thompson projected confidence in Nebraska's offense, while Scott Frost unpacked what he meant by comments about the offensive line and vomiting.
York News-Times
Amie Just: NU volleyball's sold-out scrimmage offers top-notch atmosphere for nation's No. 1 team
There are myriad words to describe the atmosphere of Nebraska volleyball’s Red-White game. At times, “loud” turned to “ear-splitting” — like when Kaitlyn Hord was introduced as a Husker for the first time. Or "awestruck," like when Bekka Allick unleashed her rocket of an arm when tossing her mini volleyball.
York News-Times
Not guilty plea entered in cocaine, dangerous driving case
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Charles Vrana appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court to which he was bound over on charges of third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest.
York News-Times
Photos: Nebraska volleyball ushers in season with annual Red-White Scrimmage
Over 7,000 fans took in the game Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center — and Noah Riffe has a full photo gallery of the action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
See where Nebraska football fans are traveling from for the Ireland game
Husker fans across the country will head overseas for the Nebraska football team's season opener next weekend in Ireland. The Huskers will take on Northwestern Aug. 27 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Organizers said they were confident that 10,000 Husker fans would make the trip for the game, and that the 47,500-seat stadium would be 75% full.
York News-Times
Autopsy ordered after 24-year-old Lincoln man found dead on rooftop, police say
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of a 24-year-old Lincoln man who was found dead on a store's rooftop Sunday afternoon. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. Sunday to Smoking Gun Jerky, near 48th and R streets, after a passerby who was exiting a nearby business noticed the man laying on top of the roof, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
York News-Times
Amie Just: Call it what you want, but this feels different than a standard refresh
School’s almost in session, so it’s time to break open the flash cards. No, not studying for AP World History. Rather, the Nebraska football program, considering the team has undergone quite a transformation since last year’s season finale. A not-so-quick and not-all-encompassing rundown:. Seven former Huskers are...
York News-Times
Commissioners to revisit deputy official salaries
YORK – The York County Commissioners will revisit the topic of setting the salaries for the deputy county officials’ salaries when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning, Aug. 23. They started talking about the annual task during their last meeting, but decided to table the matter until...
York News-Times
Fast start propels Aurora past Panthers on softball diamond
AURORA – The Aurora Huskies got out to a fast start Monday night against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and never looked back, scoring five runs in the first, two in the second and three more in the third en route to a 10-2 win. “We’ve just gotten done playing quite a...
York News-Times
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis helping set a new standard among Husker pass rushers
The best part about landing Ochaun Mathis isn’t the speed, flexibility or production that he brings to Nebraska’s pass rush. Nope. Coach Scott Frost said earlier this month that Mathis’ most valuable attribute is the influence he’s had on teammates. Since Mathis arrived, incumbent edge rushers like Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler have been playing with more verve in practice. They’ve been making more tackles.
Comments / 0