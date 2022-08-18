ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DVM 360

Who wants to be a practice owner?

Hone your veterinary skills early in your career and continue to take courses. Up until about the past 10 years, it was almost a given that you would graduate veterinary school and become a practice owner (assuming you were going into practice) in 5 to 10 years out of school, if not sooner. OK, in my case, it was 9 months, but that’s not something I would suggest.
DVM 360

Survey shines light on impacts of canine cancer on both pet and owner

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Canine Cancer Survey displays how detrimental this disease is to dogs and their owner’s well-being. Gallup recently joined forces with Jaguar Health and the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And Registry Exchange) coalition to help gain further insight into an under researched problem, the effects of canine cancer on both pets and their owners. Thus, Gallup conducted the first large-scale nationally representative study—The Take C.H.A.R.G.E Canine Cancer Survey—to understand US pet owners’ experiences with canine cancer.
