Read full article on original website
Related
DVM 360
Who wants to be a practice owner?
Hone your veterinary skills early in your career and continue to take courses. Up until about the past 10 years, it was almost a given that you would graduate veterinary school and become a practice owner (assuming you were going into practice) in 5 to 10 years out of school, if not sooner. OK, in my case, it was 9 months, but that’s not something I would suggest.
After IVF and surrogacy, my children are 10 weeks apart. Having 'twiblings' showed me how different each baby is.
The mom calls the siblings "twiblings" and they are now 6 months and 4 months old. She struggled with depression after bringing the youngest one home.
DVM 360
Survey shines light on impacts of canine cancer on both pet and owner
Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Canine Cancer Survey displays how detrimental this disease is to dogs and their owner’s well-being. Gallup recently joined forces with Jaguar Health and the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. (Canine Health And Registry Exchange) coalition to help gain further insight into an under researched problem, the effects of canine cancer on both pets and their owners. Thus, Gallup conducted the first large-scale nationally representative study—The Take C.H.A.R.G.E Canine Cancer Survey—to understand US pet owners’ experiences with canine cancer.
PETS・
Comments / 0