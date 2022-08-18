The energy price cap could rocket to more than £6,500 in April, in the most severe forecast yet for household bills.Revising their previous estimate of £6,089 upwards, consulacy Auxilione suggested that, following a spike in gas prices on Monday, regulator Ofgem’s price cap could rise to £6,552 in April.The firm also forecast that the cap could be raised to £5,066 in January, despite analysis suggesting that lower previous estimates would be enough to trap two-thirds of all UK households – some 45 million people – in fuel poverty.Significantly lower price cap estimates based on last week’s gas figures had already...

TRAFFIC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO