ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 3

ttc
3d ago

Ok so I see a lot of articles stating this. What are people doing for income if they aren’t working? I work 2 jobs and would love to know their secret.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Mae Wallace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ooooo... love this story. Mae Wallace, on the far left holding the baby, is a breast cancer Survivor who lives in Mrytle Beach. She used to live in Denver, in Lincoln County. This year is her 20th year of Survivorship. She read about our Pink Cupcake...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pink Cupcake Walk: Meet team member, Sandy Cannupp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandy Cannupp is one of our 400+ team members who will be at the walk on October 1st. At 37 years old, Sandy is from Gastonia, and battling an aggressive form of breast cancer: Invasive ductal carcinoma, HER 2+, and Stage IV. ”The diagnosis was a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
WBTV

101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence

A record 275,000 people attended the Charlotte Pride events this weekend. Many communities from Boone to Blowing Rock are getting ready for a fresh start to the school year. Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard. Updated: 10 hours ago. A person was seriously...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT responding to barricaded subject in east Charlotte

Suspect not in home, ending hours-long SWAT situation in east Charlotte, police say. Around 1:30 a.m., officers began packing up and left the scene, confirming the incident was over. York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training. Updated: 6 hours ago. Deputies in York County received critical training...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Restaurants#Unc Charlotte#Lowe S Tech Hub
WBTV

CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old in University City. Rashad Elliott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dymonte Latrell Hall on July 27. Hall was shot and killed on John Adams...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says. According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WBTV has reached out to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
WLTX.com

Child seriously injured in shooting near Charlotte

GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy