3d ago
Ok so I see a lot of articles stating this. What are people doing for income if they aren’t working? I work 2 jobs and would love to know their secret.
WBTV
Cupcake Walk Survivor Story: Mae Wallace
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ooooo... love this story. Mae Wallace, on the far left holding the baby, is a breast cancer Survivor who lives in Mrytle Beach. She used to live in Denver, in Lincoln County. This year is her 20th year of Survivorship. She read about our Pink Cupcake...
WBTV
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Walk: Meet team member, Sandy Cannupp
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandy Cannupp is one of our 400+ team members who will be at the walk on October 1st. At 37 years old, Sandy is from Gastonia, and battling an aggressive form of breast cancer: Invasive ductal carcinoma, HER 2+, and Stage IV. ”The diagnosis was a...
‘Kids y’all are killing’: Channel 9 digs into community crisis of children and crime
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — 578 -- that’s how many victims younger than 18 who have experienced gun violence in just the first six months of this year. A total of 130 people accused of pulling the trigger have been under 18 as well. And behind every police scene...
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
Charlotte man sentenced in $172K+ mail theft scheme
Daron Wright, 29, of Charlotte, will serve more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges.
WBTV
101 Black Men for Highland march and hold block party to curb violence
A record 275,000 people attended the Charlotte Pride events this weekend. Many communities from Boone to Blowing Rock are getting ready for a fresh start to the school year. Person on bike seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle on Independence Boulevard. Updated: 10 hours ago. A person was seriously...
WBTV
SWAT responding to barricaded subject in east Charlotte
Suspect not in home, ending hours-long SWAT situation in east Charlotte, police say. Around 1:30 a.m., officers began packing up and left the scene, confirming the incident was over. York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training. Updated: 6 hours ago. Deputies in York County received critical training...
WBTV
CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old in University City. Rashad Elliott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dymonte Latrell Hall on July 27. Hall was shot and killed on John Adams...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte after man shot and killed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte Monday night. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Marvin Road. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting
As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
WBTV
Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says. According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WBTV has reached out to...
WBTV
York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program. Panic at Salisbury High football game likely...
Woman hurt when shots fired into southwest Charlotte Showmars, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was seriously injured when gunshots were fired into a Showmars restaurant in southwest Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on August 20 at the business on the 13000 block of South Tryon Street. Medic said one person […]
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
WLTX.com
Child seriously injured in shooting near Charlotte
GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
People flock to Uptown, businesses see the impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a jampacked weekend in Charlotte. Charlotte Pride just wrapped up and a whole bunch of sporting events kicked off. Thousands were in the streets of Uptown. The quiet and dead Uptown we all came to understand had some life breathed back into it. Whether...
WBTV
Panic at Salisbury High football game likely sparked by social media post, woman yelling about seeing a gun, police say
Deputies in York County received critical training they hope they never have to use. Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. Updated: 9 minutes ago. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August...
Murder suspect arrested for summer shooting near University City
A murder suspect is in custody for a summer shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
fox46.com
Man shot in parking lot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, suspect wanted, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on August 20 at the Waffle House...
