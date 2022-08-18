ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

CBS Denver

Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas

Skiers and riders can mark their calendars for the opening days of the 2022-23 ski season. While Arapahoe Basin and Loveland often vie for the bragging rights of which ski area opens first, Vail Resorts has released its opening days for all of its Colorado resorts.Keystone Resort will make snow soon and try to open as early as possible in October, according to Vail Resorts. Epic Pass holders also can take advantage of early access to the slopes an hour before the general public on Nov. 11, Nov. 18th and Dec. 2.Here are the opening dates for the rest of the Vail owned and operated areas:November 11th:VailBreckenridgeNovember 23th:Beaver Creek ResortCrested ButteSkiers at Breckenridge this year will get to ride on a new chairlift this season. It's located on Peak 8.RELATED: Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?

Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
COLORADO STATE
Aspen, CO
kdnk.org

Fired Aspen Times Editor-in-Chief Andrew Travers details Soviet-billionaire controversy in The Atlantic Magazine

The drama continues to churn around The Aspen Times. Publications including the Atlantic Magazine and New York Times have carried features over the last week detailing declining morale, loss of staff, and self-censorship since Ogden Newspapers purchased the Aspen Times’ parent company in November 2021. The primary issue? New ownership’s directives not to publish articles about Soviet-born billionaire Vladislav Doronin, who purchased a one-acre parcel at the base of Aspen Mountain for $76 million in early March.
ASPEN, CO
KJCT8

Update: I-70 is back open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects

The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County

Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

El Jebel development seeks rezoning approval from Eagle County

A site tour and preliminary sketch plan for a proposed residential development of 135 units in El Jebel was presented to the Eagle County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday. Developers received first-round approval of the project, called The Fields, back in Dec. 2016, and are now applying for a zone change for the property from rural residential to residential multi-family.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
