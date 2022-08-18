Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
Skiers and riders can mark their calendars for the opening days of the 2022-23 ski season. While Arapahoe Basin and Loveland often vie for the bragging rights of which ski area opens first, Vail Resorts has released its opening days for all of its Colorado resorts.Keystone Resort will make snow soon and try to open as early as possible in October, according to Vail Resorts. Epic Pass holders also can take advantage of early access to the slopes an hour before the general public on Nov. 11, Nov. 18th and Dec. 2.Here are the opening dates for the rest of the Vail owned and operated areas:November 11th:VailBreckenridgeNovember 23th:Beaver Creek ResortCrested ButteSkiers at Breckenridge this year will get to ride on a new chairlift this season. It's located on Peak 8.RELATED: Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
coloradosun.com
Colorado communities are harvesting record real estate transfer taxes. But they are not banking on the boom.
After a billionaire went on a spending spree in downtown Crested Butte — and hordes of out-of-towners bought homes in the pandemic’s urban exodus — the end-of-the-road village of roughly 1,400 has spent close to $7 million on land acquisitions, easements, a B&B for workers and a transition to all-electric cars and vehicles.
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
ksjd.org
Colorado teen rescues and resuscitates friend caught in a freezing river, credits CPR training
Recent high school graduates Sawyer McKenney and Caden Howe, along with 12-year-old Colt Sutherlin are Roaring Fork Valley locals. McKenney, 17, and Howe, 18, have been friends since they were in ninth grade and played rugby together at Glenwood Springs High School. On June 18, the trio narrowly escaped tragedy...
kdnk.org
Fired Aspen Times Editor-in-Chief Andrew Travers details Soviet-billionaire controversy in The Atlantic Magazine
The drama continues to churn around The Aspen Times. Publications including the Atlantic Magazine and New York Times have carried features over the last week detailing declining morale, loss of staff, and self-censorship since Ogden Newspapers purchased the Aspen Times’ parent company in November 2021. The primary issue? New ownership’s directives not to publish articles about Soviet-born billionaire Vladislav Doronin, who purchased a one-acre parcel at the base of Aspen Mountain for $76 million in early March.
KJCT8
Update: I-70 is back open
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Possible threat involving man on Rio Grande Trail prompts Carbondale Community School lockdown
Carbondale Community School went on lockdown for a period of time Monday morning following a report of a male walking down the nearby Rio Grande Trail by the bus park-and-ride station with a handgun. Carbondale Police responded at 11:06 a.m. and contacted a man fitting the description, and determined there...
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
Summit Daily News
Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County
Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
El Jebel development seeks rezoning approval from Eagle County
A site tour and preliminary sketch plan for a proposed residential development of 135 units in El Jebel was presented to the Eagle County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday. Developers received first-round approval of the project, called The Fields, back in Dec. 2016, and are now applying for a zone change for the property from rural residential to residential multi-family.
kdnk.org
Crooked spine? Chiro Dave Jensen charged with enabling alleged serial abuser
A grand jury indicted Jensen on 21 counts for allegedly directing clients he deemed “hot” to Gordon. Jensen is also accused of creating a work culture that encouraged egregious behavior towards women and enabled Gordon to sexually assault his victims. Police took Jensen into custody last Wednesday, and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man arrested for DUI after truck crashes into back of mobile home in Carbondale
A man who had two children in his pickup truck was arrested for drunken driving and child abuse Wednesday after he crashed into the back of a mobile home on Colorado Highway 133, police said. Carbondale Police was called to the scene at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on a report...
