Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Related
lebtown.com
David B. Houser (1961-2022)
David B. Houser, 61, of Cleona, passed away surrounded by loving family and friends on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by his companion, Dar Schuck. David was born in Lebanon on April 3, 1961, to the late Harold Houser, Sr., and Gladys (Starry) Houser. He...
lebtown.com
Robin L. (Betts) Wetzel (1976-2022)
Robin L. Wetzel, 46, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Thursday, April 22, 1976, to James Betts and Deborah R. Rice in Frankfurt, Germany. She worked as an Associate at Walmart. Robin enjoyed painting with diamonds and shot glass...
lebtown.com
Vanessa R. Henner (1996-2022)
Vanessa R. Henner, 25, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born in Lebanon on October 20, 1996, she was the daughter of Heath Henner and Angela Andrew Henner, both of Lebanon. Vanessa loved being in the outdoors. She enjoyed camping and she loved fishing on the Swattie....
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.111 Controlling Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed due to a dead rodent in the basement. August 11, 2022 | 209 N. Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078. No violations found. Panaderia Y Reposteria Ceballos. August 12, 2022 | 381 N. 9th Street, Lebanon,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (August 1 to August 15)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Town & Country Developers to Jeremiah Zimmerman for $489,000. Richard S. Snyder to Legacy Cash Offer LLC for $158,000. Bethel Township. 141 Elk Drive Lot 73. BP Real Estate Investment Group LP to Wilmer Lantz, Debra Enfield for $299,900.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Chocolate Avenue Grill (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
lebtown.com
County youth agency says placement of juvenile offenders keeps getting harder
Pennsylvania is plagued with a lack of available facilities for community-based placement (CBP) of juvenile offenders who require post release supervision. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors are pinching fiscal budgets of social agencies like Lebanon County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS) and causing caseworkers to scramble to find placement centers for these youths, according to LCCYS administrator Erin Moyer.
Comments / 0