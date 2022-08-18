Read full article on original website
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna Carney
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
nrinow.news
Former Scary Acres organizer brings ‘Haunted Gallows’ to Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – The former manager of a haunted hay ride and corn field in Hope, Rhode Island has plans to bring his penchant for inducing scares to Burrillville at a new Halloween attraction on East Ironstone Road set to open in September. Jason Soares and Wendy Timmons appeared before...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
nrinow.news
Political signs, Motorcycle Run & a Wicked Car Show: Five things to know in Burrillville this week
The town of Burrillville has published an announcement regarding political signs during the 2022 election, noting that candidate ads cannot be placed on town property or state roads. All political signs must be removed from all locations including private property ten days after the primary and general election. View the...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island
Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove
Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
ctexaminer.com
Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location
OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
GoLocalProv
Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI
Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
wetheitalians.com
Deli offers traditional Sicilian comfort food in Middletown: ‘It looks like home’
When Middletown residents of Sicilian ancestry want a taste of home, many go out to Avella’s Italian Takeout at 232 Williams St., near Wesleyan University. “It looks just like when I was growing up,” said Rose Scarrozzo, whose grandparents were born in Sicily. “My grandmother used to cook just like this. It looks like home.”
Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me
A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
Turnto10.com
On Your Dime: Property values soar 100% for Rhode Island mobile homes
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown homeowners are dealing with the fallout of property revaluations in an unstable market, with some properties increasing in value by more than 100%. Gary Marandola couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the new value of his mobile home. “It went...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Paddle Board Rescue, Cooking Oil Theft
8:14 a.m. – Police responded to a call regarding a low hanging wire on Main Street. Cox Communications arrived and removed the wire. 10:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Foster man, 44, for driving with a suspended license on Post Road after their radar showed he was speeding. Police were familiar with the man after multiple contacts, and they were aware he had a suspended license; checks confirmed the license was still suspended. The man’s girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, also had a suspended license so police had the car towed and issued the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a warning for speeding.
Hidden for 40 years, vintage ice cream truck being restored to former glory
Palagis trucks have been crisscrossing the Ocean State for more than a century, satisfying sweet tooths since Peter Palagi first opened the business in 1896.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island officials say invasive spotted lanternfly is a threat to local agriculture
(WJAR) — The invasive spotted lanternfly is slowly moving into the area, with sightings in Rhode Island and Bristol County. They've been found in Dartmouth, Norton, and Warwick, and experts are looking into a possible new sighting this month in Smithfield. "People just see these new bugs 'Oh, aren't...
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Perryville’s roots come from a colorful chapter of history
The sleepy hamlet of Perryville, one of the many villages that make up South Kingstown, is a place that time has seemingly forgotten. That’s a shame really, because the stories of the two most prominent members of the clan for whom this place is named, US Naval heroes, brave explorers, and brothers, Oliver Hazard Perry and Matthew Calbraith Perry, ought to rank in the history books of our nation alongside folks like John Paul Jones, Benjamin Franklin and Paul Revere.
ricentral.com
Ceremony held to dedicate Coventry's Babe Ruth Field to Jim Spearman
COVENTRY — If ever Jim Spearman was needed, Timothy Printer said of his grandfather, there was one place where he could almost certainly be tracked down. “If you needed to find Jim, you knew you could find him at the ball field,” Printer said Thursday before a crowd that had gathered at Herbert F. Paine Memorial Park to pay tribute to the late Coventry resident.
nrinow.news
Ranger Walkabout, early voting & a fall cleanup: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
Early voting for the 2022 primary election will begin on Wednesday, August 24 and run through Monday, Sept. 12 at North Smithfield Town Hall. Those who would like to cast a vote in advance of the primary scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 can do so during regular business hours at 83 Green St., Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; or Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be no early voting on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
Fire damages West Warwick home
Battalion Chief Paul Boisclair said the smoke alarms going off caused the dog to start barking which woke the man up.
