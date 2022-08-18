8:14 a.m. – Police responded to a call regarding a low hanging wire on Main Street. Cox Communications arrived and removed the wire. 10:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Foster man, 44, for driving with a suspended license on Post Road after their radar showed he was speeding. Police were familiar with the man after multiple contacts, and they were aware he had a suspended license; checks confirmed the license was still suspended. The man’s girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, also had a suspended license so police had the car towed and issued the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a warning for speeding.

FOSTER, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO