Burrillville, RI

Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Warren, Rhode Island

Don’t overlook Warren, Rhode Island, a quaint and quirky seaside village, the next time you’re hungry and looking for a day trip. Located south of I-195, the tiny, historic town is just outside Providence and a handful of miles north of Newport. It’s just over an hour drive from Boston, or around two hours via a combination of train and bus. Settled in 1680, it was the original home of Brown University and is chock-a-block with immaculately preserved homes from the 1700s.
WARREN, RI
Burrillville, RI
North Smithfield, RI
ctexaminer.com

Whole Foods Announces Plans for Old Saybrook Location

OLD SAYBROOK – Upscale supermarket chain Whole Foods signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post roads, the development group that owns the property confirmed on Monday. Joe Pierik, vice president of retail leasing and acquisitions at Rhode...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
GoLocalProv

Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI

Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
BRISTOL, RI
Peaches
Van Gogh
FUN 107

Rhode Island’s Plastic Straw Law Was News to Me

A typical Saturday for your humble correspondent involves a solitary ride through the countryside of the SouthCoast region, including Rhode Island, searching for used books to stack on top of the other used books in my collection that I plan to read someday. I'll let you in on one of...
TIVERTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Paddle Board Rescue, Cooking Oil Theft

8:14 a.m. – Police responded to a call regarding a low hanging wire on Main Street. Cox Communications arrived and removed the wire. 10:21 a.m. – Police arrested a Foster man, 44, for driving with a suspended license on Post Road after their radar showed he was speeding. Police were familiar with the man after multiple contacts, and they were aware he had a suspended license; checks confirmed the license was still suspended. The man’s girlfriend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, also had a suspended license so police had the car towed and issued the driver a district court summons for the suspended license and a warning for speeding.
FOSTER, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Perryville’s roots come from a colorful chapter of history

The sleepy hamlet of Perryville, one of the many villages that make up South Kingstown, is a place that time has seemingly forgotten. That’s a shame really, because the stories of the two most prominent members of the clan for whom this place is named, US Naval heroes, brave explorers, and brothers, Oliver Hazard Perry and Matthew Calbraith Perry, ought to rank in the history books of our nation alongside folks like John Paul Jones, Benjamin Franklin and Paul Revere.
ricentral.com

Ceremony held to dedicate Coventry's Babe Ruth Field to Jim Spearman

COVENTRY — If ever Jim Spearman was needed, Timothy Printer said of his grandfather, there was one place where he could almost certainly be tracked down. “If you needed to find Jim, you knew you could find him at the ball field,” Printer said Thursday before a crowd that had gathered at Herbert F. Paine Memorial Park to pay tribute to the late Coventry resident.
COVENTRY, RI
Paintings
nrinow.news

Ranger Walkabout, early voting & a fall cleanup: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week

Early voting for the 2022 primary election will begin on Wednesday, August 24 and run through Monday, Sept. 12 at North Smithfield Town Hall. Those who would like to cast a vote in advance of the primary scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 can do so during regular business hours at 83 Green St., Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; or Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be no early voting on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA

