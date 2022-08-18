ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shocking moment a mother lets her three-year-old toddler sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car: 'Do you want to do skids?'

By Tom Heaton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An mother who let her three-year-old daughter sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car said she was just trying to 'calm her down'.

The shocking vision shows the toddler holding onto the steering wheel without a seatbelt as they drove through the northern Adelaide suburb of Elizabeth South.

In the video, the mother can be seen letting her daughter honk the horn as a passenger can be heard laughing.

The passenger then high-fives the child and asks 'do you want to do skids'?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kCaH_0hMbEXPg00
An mother who let her three-year-old daughter sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car (pictured) said she was just trying to 'calm her down' 

The mother said that her daughter was upset and she was only trying to 'calm her down'.

'I remember when I was a little kid and I really wanted to see what it was like in the drivers seat,' she told 9News Adelaide.

'Yeah I just thought, you know, that my daughter might like it.'

The video that was posted to social media sparked outrage from fellow parents.

One woman said: 'I think that is absolutely disgusting...that's not good at all.'

'I've got four children and there's no way that I would ever put my children's lives in danger,' another commented.

A third said: 'Re-think your actions...maybe put your child first.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lAxh_0hMbEXPg00
The mother now regrets having put her child in danger and said 'I feel like an idiot for doing it'

After having had time to reflect on the incident, the mother now regrets her actions.

'I know it was a really bad thing for me to do and I'm definitely not going to do it again,' she said.

'It was a once off thing and I feel like an idiot for doing it... so I apologise to everybody,' she added.

Police have been made aware of the incident and have stated all children aged seven-years-old and under must be seated in an approved child restraint.

The driver potentially risks coping a fine of up to $500 and three demerit points for the incident.

Comments / 57

sobeit!
2d ago

Did it all the time as a kid.. around the neighborhood… I remember my seatbelt being my moms arm coming across my chest when she would brake.. 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply(1)
13
Toyotaman
3d ago

Funny thing is that I remember as a small kid when our family car didn’t have seat belts sitting on the front seat next to my dad. They never let me sit on their lap while they drove.

Reply
12
clrdg
2d ago

Parents started doing that when cars were invented! As long as they aren't going fast or in traffic, I don't see the problem.

Reply(1)
19
Related
Daily Mail

The picture that is worth more than a thousand words: Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy with terminal cancer comforting sobbing younger brother after telling him that he is going to die

A gut-wrenching image that shows a 15-year-old boy who is suffering from terminal cancer comfort his sobbing brother after telling him that his life is going to end soon has left many people on the internet in tears. The teen, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Kath Lee

12-year-old girl locked out of the house by her father's girlfriend

Proper punishment for your child is necessary for them to develop empathy for others, instill accountability, and gain self-control. According to Canadian Medical Association,. 20 years ago, the physical punishment of children was generally accepted worldwide and was considered an appropriate method of eliciting behavioural compliance that was conceptually distinct from physical abuse.
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Do You Want To
Daily Mail

Moment passengers brutally beat father-of four NYC taxi driver to death after they first tried to rob him is released by police as they hunt down four further suspects and cab union offers $15,000 reward

This is the horrifying moment five thugs brutally beat a New York City taxi driver to death after they tried to rob him. Video shows five youths surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before they began punching and kicking him, with one male suspect delivering a fatal blow to his head that sent him to the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
HEART DISEASE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

552K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy