ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses. Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Menominee, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Menominee, MI
Education
City
Menominee, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#The State Of Michigan
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox17

MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WISN

Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions

Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy