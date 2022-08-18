Read full article on original website
Wisconsin school district bans 'political' BLM and pride flags in classrooms
A Wisconsin school board voted last week to ban teachers from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags in their classrooms, saying such displays are political messaging.
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
abc12.com
New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses. Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet Michigan’s 8 invasive insects: What they are, the damage they cause and what to do about them
Michigan has eight insects on its invasive species list. If you see these insects, you should report them to the state and capture and kill them. Many of these insects threaten trees and plants across the state, some can have devastating effects if left unchecked. If you believe you have...
wdet.org
GOP Michigan lawmaker’s primary residence called into question after redistricting
Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. After the recent redistricting that took place in the state, Michigan lawmakers have had to grapple with living in a new district — in some cases one that isn’t as friendly to their political party as before.
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?
It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
interlochenpublicradio.org
In Northern Michigan, bison are teaching a lesson in sustainability
On the drive up US-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. These animals have been a fixture of the area for nearly 60 years....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
Fox17
MDHHS: E. coli cases in Michigan grow to 43, more than half linked to Wendy's
LANSING, Mich. — The state health department says E. coli O157 cases have risen to 43 in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) tells us E. coli was detected in 17 counties this season: Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne.
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
WISN
Two Wisconsinites win USA Mullet Championship divisions
Wisconsin is known for a lot of things such as beer, cheese, the Packers, and now, mullets. Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, took first place in the USA Mullet Championship's kid's division. Cayden Kershaw won the teen division. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third place. Voting took place last week,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
