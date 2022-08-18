Read full article on original website
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
KSP holds details on fair chaos amid investigation; citations confirm a gun. After chaos broke out at one of the largest and most prominent events in the state of Kentucky, authorities are refusing to release more details about what happened. Norton Children’s Hospital heart surgeon retiring after 33 years.
Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
Families return to Kentucky State Fair after incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair returned to business as usual Sunday. Families didn’t let Saturday night’s panic keep them from enjoying all the food, fun and excitement. Just walking around at the fair, you’d never guess that less than 24 hours earlier it was filled...
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Week one of high school football is in the books, and now it’s time to pick your favorite performances from area football players. Vote in this week’s TDFN Player of the Week in the poll below:
Bellarmine University welcomes new freshman class for move-in day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -550 students are being added to Bellarmine University. Families, friends, orientation leaders and residential assistants helped the incoming freshman class move into their dorms Saturday. Students will get to experience “WOW Week” orientation activities leading up to the first day of classes Thursday. ”The parents,...
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest update from the Kentucky State Fair, the fair will resume its normal hours and operations on Sunday. The update was released around 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly three hours after officers responded to “suspicious activity” reported earlier in the evening. Around...
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
Louisville resident wins over $280,000 in Kentucky Lottery instant play game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person in Louisville is now six-figures richer after a big win in a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. The person, who was only identified as S. Harris, won a total of $283,486.83 playing the Celtic Coins Jackpot instant play game on the Kentucky Lottery website, according to lottery officials.
IU Southeast, Floyd Co. Library partner to create new public branch
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A newly created library branch will provide resources to Indiana University students as well as public residents in Floyd County. The Floyd County Library @ IU Southeast is a new, mini Floyd County Library branch that operates on the main floor of the university’s Grant Line Road library.
Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
Oldham County Fire prepares for 9/11 anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaching, several local fire departments gathered to prepare for commemoration events. On Monday, Oldham County Fire Department hosted an event at the South Oldham Station to meet with retired Fire Department of New York firefighter Danny Beyer.
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to what officials are, at this time, calling an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. The fair released a statement shortly...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
Kansas family returns home over a month after being struck by car in downtown Louisville
NICKERSON, Kan. (WAVE/KSNW) - It’s been over a month since a Kansas family was hit by a car in downtown Louisville. After weeks of rehab in Kentucky, NBC affiliate station KSN reported that Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, are finally home in Kansas. Jones, her mother Amy, her...
ISP: Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-65 North in Clark County
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police worked a messy property crash on I-65 North Monday morning in Clark County. According to Seargent Carey Huls, officers responded to a property damage crash shortly before 12 p.m. near mile marker 9. Officers arrived to find an overturned semi that was hauling...
Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one. In a release sent by KSP, three arrests were adults, and six were minors.
WLKY.com
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
