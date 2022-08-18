ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Families return to Kentucky State Fair after incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair returned to business as usual Sunday. Families didn’t let Saturday night’s panic keep them from enjoying all the food, fun and excitement. Just walking around at the fair, you’d never guess that less than 24 hours earlier it was filled...
Wave 3

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jeffersonville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Jeffersonville, IN
Education
Wave 3

Bellarmine University welcomes new freshman class for move-in day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -550 students are being added to Bellarmine University. Families, friends, orientation leaders and residential assistants helped the incoming freshman class move into their dorms Saturday. Students will get to experience “WOW Week” orientation activities leading up to the first day of classes Thursday. ”The parents,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#K12#Parkview Middle School#Uofl
Wave 3

IU Southeast, Floyd Co. Library partner to create new public branch

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A newly created library branch will provide resources to Indiana University students as well as public residents in Floyd County. The Floyd County Library @ IU Southeast is a new, mini Floyd County Library branch that operates on the main floor of the university’s Grant Line Road library.
Wave 3

Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Oldham County Fire prepares for 9/11 anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaching, several local fire departments gathered to prepare for commemoration events. On Monday, Oldham County Fire Department hosted an event at the South Oldham Station to meet with retired Fire Department of New York firefighter Danny Beyer.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky State Fair, country artist raising funds for flood relief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As eastern Kentucky works to recover from devastating flooding, the Kentucky State Fair and others are getting involved to support impacted families. Country music star T. Graham Brown loaded his tour bus with supplies and headed to eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding swept away homes and businesses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

ISP: Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-65 North in Clark County

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police worked a messy property crash on I-65 North Monday morning in Clark County. According to Seargent Carey Huls, officers responded to a property damage crash shortly before 12 p.m. near mile marker 9. Officers arrived to find an overturned semi that was hauling...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police investigates incident at state fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating what organizers are simply calling an “incident” at this year’s Kentucky State Fair. A spokesperson with the event released this statement Saturday night: “At approximately 9:20 p.m. we were made aware of a situation in front of The Midway and have taken immediate action to […]
WLKY.com

Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy