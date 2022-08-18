ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Arne Duncan: ‘Police ineffectiveness is one of the biggest drivers of violence’

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

Arne Duncan, former U.S. Secretary of Education and past CEO of Chicago Public Schools, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what’s driving the gun violence in the city, and what possible solutions can be put in place to deter young people from a life of crime. Arne Duncan is now managing partner with Chicago Cred .

Comments / 24

NewsWeak
4d ago

Arne Duncan knows all about ineffectiveness .He was ineffective as CPS headineffective as head of Dept of Education ineffective as violence prevention headYep. When I think ineffective I think Arne Duncan!

4d ago

What is ineffective is people knowing who committed a crime, but have zip loc lips, and then complain about the offender not being caught.

John DeLong
3d ago

Will Mr. Duncan please define the word " ineffectiveness." I would define ineffectiveness as when police are not allowed to do their job. A result that is caused by a feckless lesbian mayor and a states attorney who turns a blind eye to crime!

