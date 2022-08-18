ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Cancer1984
4d ago

No woman should get in a strangers car no matter his title is.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting, killing Georgia police officer in 2015

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting a Georgia police officer to death in 2015. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha for the death of Detective Terrence Green on Friday. Green was a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green was killed in the line of duty on March 15, 2015.
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
WKRG News 5

Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for DeKalb 13-year-old boy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for help looking for a 13-year-old boy. Ja'Kylan Herny was last seen on Rockey Valley Drive in Conley. Police described him as 5-foor-7 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes. Anyone who sees him...
WGAU

Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co

Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
WXIA 11 Alive

APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun

ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
