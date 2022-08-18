Read full article on original website
Cancer1984
4d ago
No woman should get in a strangers car no matter his title is.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail TrestlesDeanLandGeorgia State
Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around gunsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Georgia school bus driver allegedly crashes taking students home; faces 42 charges including DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia school bus driver allegedly crashed a bus on Friday afternoon while taking students home from school. He is facing 42 charges including driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol told WSB-TV that Jeffrey Tucker, 59, was driving children home from school around...
Man sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting, killing Georgia police officer in 2015
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting a Georgia police officer to death in 2015. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha for the death of Detective Terrence Green on Friday. Green was a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green was killed in the line of duty on March 15, 2015.
mahoningmatters.com
Teen fatally shoots twin brother in face while playing with gun, Georgia cops say
UPDATE: A 17-year-old has been charged after accidentally shooting and killing his twin brother, DeKalb County police confirmed. The teen was booked into jail Monday, Aug. 22, on felony murder and aggravated assault charges. Original story continues below. A Georgia teen is dead after authorities said he was shot by...
Police: 4 shot inside Clayton County Walmart after man mishandles gun
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured at a Clayton County Walmart on Sunday when a man mishandled his gun inside the store, shooting himself and three others. Authorities confirmed to WSB that the incident occurred Sunday at 12:20 p.m. at the Walmart on Tara Boulevard in Lovejoy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/WNCN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma. The man, Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, fled the store and all law enforcement...
CBS 46
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
CBS 46
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
APD wants home shut down after 3 drug raids
Atlanta narcotics officers are asking City Hall to close down a home where three drug raids have happened. They call the home a nuisance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Victims killed in Midtown shooting identified, 1 recovering at hospital, sources say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two victims who were killed in a shooting inside of a Midtown condo building. Victims have been identified as Michael Shinners, 60, of Alpharetta and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman of Atlanta, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff’s deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin’s home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her...
Police: DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him; family says it was an accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police said his brother shot him, but family members told Channel 2 Action News it was an accident. The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area around 3:30 a.m. Once police...
Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for DeKalb 13-year-old boy
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking for help looking for a 13-year-old boy. Ja'Kylan Herny was last seen on Rockey Valley Drive in Conley. Police described him as 5-foor-7 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes. Anyone who sees him...
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co
Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
One person dead and 2 people injured in Atlanta shooting. Suspect is in custody, police say.
Local residents were told to avoid midtown areas by Atlanta Police Department earlier on Monday.
4 people shot after gun accidentally discharged inside Lovejoy Walmart, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A man is in Clayton County Jail after police said he triggered a bizarre sequence of events. When it ended, he had accidentally shot himself, along with three other customers inside a busy Walmart, all with a single bullet. Police said it all started when a...
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
Comments / 4