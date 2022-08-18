While there are many reasons as to why someone would abandon a car, there are also plenty of reasons to restore one to its former glory. You’ve heard the saying “you can’t keep a good car down” and this goes double for old Volvos. The things are built like tanks and in the case of this 1991 Volvo 240, they also look like tanks. This one has been sitting, exposed to the elements, for over 15 years, and it almost looks like an inseparable part of the overgrown scenery. The detailing specialists at AMMO NYC love challenges and this boxy Swede is happy to oblige.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO