Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This Chinese Scooter Is A Kawasaki Ninja H2 Clone No One Saw Coming
Just when we thought Chinese clones couldn’t get any more disturbing, SYM has taken the wraps off its MMBCU scooter which looks inspired by a…wait for it..Kawasaki Ninja H2! Now, there’s no supercharger here (just imagine!), but if you look past the design, the scooter actually seems quite capable. Let’s take a look.
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
Road & Track
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
America's First Rimac Nevera Is Utterly Stunning
After a lengthy and rigorous development program, Rimac has finally started delivering the 1,914-horsepower Nevera supercar to excited customers. Company CEO and namesake Mate Rimac recently took us on a video tour of the production facility, proudly showing us car #000, a Callisto Green Nevera that will remain with the company as a demonstrator and marketing tool.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
Top Speed
Porsche Thinks Hydrogen Could Be The Secret To Future Performance Cars
Once upon a time, about 15 years ago, hydrogen fuel was thought to be the future. The Honda Clarity was first launched in 2007 and was the first modern mass-market hydrogen fuel-cell car and was eventually followed by the Toyota Mirai. Even Lamborghini has been debating when to incorporate which...
Top Speed
Here’s Your Chance To Own The World’s Fastest Motorcycle (From The ‘80s)
The “World’s Fastest Motorcycle” is a prestigious title and almost every leading manufacturer has contested it at some point. While everyone’s aware of Suzuki and Kawasaki’s rich history in this context, not many know it was Honda’s VFR1000R that redefined the contest way before its other rivals.
Top Speed
Land Rover Takes Aim at the Bentley Bentayga with the Range Rover Carmel Edition
Range Rover is showing off its latest ultra-luxury SV trim in this latest Carmel Edition. Fully loaded for starters, the Carmel edition shows what’s possible through the Special Vehicles division in terms of customization and exclusivity. Though that specialness comes at a cost of around $345,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
This $20,000 Corvette Kart Is Probably The Best Track Toy For Sale Right Now - gallery
Other modifications include the LED light bar and taillights that seem to be taken from a U-Haul trailer. C6 Corvettes were already quick, but remove hundreds of pounds, and you have yourself a true track monster.
electrek.co
Electric Bike Company launches US-built 25 MPH folding electric bike
Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just launched its long-awaited folding e-bike model, known as the Model F. The folder embodies much of the same cruiser vibes and design ethos of the company’s larger e-bikes but in a smaller and more portable package. And just like the rest...
FOXBusiness
Toyota exec says car shortage will last another year and shoppers may reject EV push
Car shopping is not going to get much easier anytime soon, according to an executive at the world's largest automaker. Toyota's executive vice president of sales, Jack Hollis, told the Automotive Press Association on Thursday that he does not expect the supply shortage to ease up until late 2023. "We're...
Top Speed
This Old 240 Wagon is Proof that Old Volvos Were Built Like Tanks
While there are many reasons as to why someone would abandon a car, there are also plenty of reasons to restore one to its former glory. You’ve heard the saying “you can’t keep a good car down” and this goes double for old Volvos. The things are built like tanks and in the case of this 1991 Volvo 240, they also look like tanks. This one has been sitting, exposed to the elements, for over 15 years, and it almost looks like an inseparable part of the overgrown scenery. The detailing specialists at AMMO NYC love challenges and this boxy Swede is happy to oblige.
Airspeeder Flying Cars Complete 250th Test Flight: It’s Coming!
First off, the Airspeeder flying cars are more than just that, they’re flying electric race cars with a series being planned around them. Last May, we told you about testing that was set to begin. A lot has happened since then, including the Airspeeder’s 250th test flight. Racing cars and racing airplanes have been a … The post Airspeeder Flying Cars Complete 250th Test Flight: It’s Coming! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Lamborghini Urus Performante - The Last Chance to Enjoy Unadulterated Performance?
Lamborghini chose Monterey Car Week as a venue to unveil its latest creation and a more potent interpretation of its "super SUV". It’s called the Lamborghini Urus Performante, and it’s an SUV that continues to convince the world that it’s actually a supercar on stilts. It’s also only the third vehicle to be given the Performante badge, with the other two being the Gallardo Spyder Performante and more recently, the Huracan Performante—both of which are roadsters.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Top Speed Test Proves That It’s No Slouch
Harley-Davidson reshaped its popular sportster lineup last year with the introduction of the flat-track-inspired Sportster S. Not just that, the American bikemaker equipped it with the new Revolution Max 1250 engine instead of the common Milwaukee 114 mill. Though a cruiser, Harley was marketing the Sportster S as a…well, sporty motorcycle and for a brand specializing in cruisers, this was a bold claim.
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
Top Speed
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a $3 Million Testament to American Performance
Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.
What Are The Holes In A Plug Used For?
Have you ever taken a close look at a plug before inserting into an outlet and noticed the small holes in the prongs? We finally figured out what they're for.
Ford’s $1.7 Billion Problem
Ford had net income of $638 million in its most recently completed quarter. It just lost a case which involved the rollover of a F-250 that killed two people in 2014. The cost of the verdict was $1.7 billion in punitive damages. Of course, Ford will appeal the decision, and the sum could come down […]
Comments / 0