EUR/CHF Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 0.9680
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9670 to trade above 0.9680 after the latest EU data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair remains several levers below the 100-hour moving average line....
USD/JPY Pulls Back After Finding Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off 133.859 to trade at about 133.479 after finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now moved to trade just below...
USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels
NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
NZD/USD Slides, Adds Another Day to Loss; Eyes 0.6300 Before RBNZ
The NZD/USD currency pair extended Monday’s losses and is experiencing follow-through selling Tuesday. In the last hour of trading, the pair slipped to a four-day low of around 0.6325. After a brief pullback, the US dollar increases for the third straight day and nears the monthly peak. It pressures...
USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
GBP/USD Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback
The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to find support at about 1.1930. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour MA. However, the...
WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back to $90 to Trim Mid-Week Gains
The WTI crude oil price on Thursday pulled back from the current 3-day highs of about 491.05 to trade at about $90.13. The light crude oil continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price rallied on Thursday, breaking above the 100-hour moving average...
CAD/JPY Advances Above 105.00 From a One-Month Low
The CADJPY, like many other currency pairs, saw regular fluctuations. A bullish candle on one day, followed by a bearish one. It occurs periodically in response to the release of news that significantly affects the trading market. Currently, the pair is trading at 105.38, and there are several levels of...
CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels
CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
USD/JPY Bounces Off Key Support to Set New Monthly Highs
The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday bounced off the key support level at about 134.990 to trade at 136.256. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. As...
US Dollar Index Extends Gains to New 3-Week Highs After Breakout
The US Dollar Currency Index on Thursday extended gains to new 3-week highs after completing a channel breakout. The USDX now seems to be headed towards July highs after overcoming a key threshold at 107.220. The pair has now surged to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 15, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index maintained the position above the 105.00 support level and currently building more bullish pressure. If the index could continue to add more bullish pressure and print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish pressure and close below 105.00 will cancel the bullish outlook.
EUR/USD Unstable Below 1.0200 on EU GDP, Fed Minutes
Due to a downgrade of GDP and a fear of taking risks, the EUR/USD currency pair is trading below 1.0200. Before the Federal Reserve minutes, the dollar trended relatively flat. Fears of a recession and the gas problem have weighed considerably on the euro. After falling to 1.0122 on Tuesday,...
USD/CAD Tests 1.3000 After Flat US Retail Sales in July; Investors Await for FOMC Minutes
The USD/CAD currency pair is flirting with 1.3000 in the middle of the trading week amid red ink across the financial markets. Investors are pouring into the greenback amid disappointing economic data, including lower-than-expected retail sales in July. Can the greenback erase its losses from the last two sessions?. According...
EUR/USD Completes Channel Breakout After US Retail Sales
The EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back to trade at about 1.0084 following Wednesday’s US retail sales data. The currency pair now seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending channel formation. The pair has fallen several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Stalls Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Mixed Data Weigh on Currency
The US dollar traded relatively flat against multiple currency counterparts. Investors poured into the broader financial markets, allowing the buck to take a breather. Traders will also brace for policy minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which could offer some insight into its upcoming rate path. For now, it is about the data.
Bitcoin Pulls Back Off 100-Hour MA to Extend Weekly Declines
The bitcoin price on Thursday pulled back off the trendline resistance to extend the current declines to new weekly lows. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency seems to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. As a result, the bitcoin price has now fallen to trade...
Gold Enjoys Fourth Straight Weekly Gain As It Firms Above $1,800
Gold futures firmed above $1,800 to close out the trading week, driven by easing inflation expectations and the anticipating that the Federal Reserve will pivot on its tightening efforts. But a strengthening greenback placed a ceiling in the yellow metal’s gains. December gold futures rose $6.60, or 0.36%, to...
