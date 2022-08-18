ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 1.2772

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday pulled back from the trendline resistance to trade at about 1.2772 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback prevented the currency pair from advancing towards...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Chf#Gross Domestic Product#Currency Pair#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#0 9651#Eu#Rsi#Hicp#Q2#Yoy
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels

NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound

On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback

The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to find support at about 1.1930. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour MA. However, the...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back to $90 to Trim Mid-Week Gains

The WTI crude oil price on Thursday pulled back from the current 3-day highs of about 491.05 to trade at about $90.13. The light crude oil continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price rallied on Thursday, breaking above the 100-hour moving average...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/JPY Advances Above 105.00 From a One-Month Low

The CADJPY, like many other currency pairs, saw regular fluctuations. A bullish candle on one day, followed by a bearish one. It occurs periodically in response to the release of news that significantly affects the trading market. Currently, the pair is trading at 105.38, and there are several levels of...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels

CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Bounces Off Key Support to Set New Monthly Highs

The USD/JPY currency pair on Thursday bounced off the key support level at about 134.990 to trade at 136.256. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. As...
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 15, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index maintained the position above the 105.00 support level and currently building more bullish pressure. If the index could continue to add more bullish pressure and print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish pressure and close below 105.00 will cancel the bullish outlook.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Unstable Below 1.0200 on EU GDP, Fed Minutes

Due to a downgrade of GDP and a fear of taking risks, the EUR/USD currency pair is trading below 1.0200. Before the Federal Reserve minutes, the dollar trended relatively flat. Fears of a recession and the gas problem have weighed considerably on the euro. After falling to 1.0122 on Tuesday,...
WORLD
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Completes Channel Breakout After US Retail Sales

The EUR/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back to trade at about 1.0084 following Wednesday’s US retail sales data. The currency pair now seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending channel formation. The pair has fallen several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

