ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with lengthy street light repair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks residents living along a midtown Omaha street have been nervous to go outside at night. They claim Omaha Public Power District has left them too long in the dark. Walking from the front porch to the sidewalk near 34th and Hawthorne, two neighbors disappear...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street. Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for...
WOWT

Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old. Downtown Omaha library relocation near Jones Street. Nebraska first responder finally back home after crash. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:26 AM UTC. Nebraska first responder finally back home after crash. OPD looking for a...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Bellevue, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
WOWT

Nomi Health COVID-19 mobile testing clinics in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, Nomi Health is using mobile clinics to test people for COVID in Omaha. Nomi Health has introduced mobile clinics that will offer both PCR and antigen testing. Testing is still an important weapon in the fight against COVID. Early on in the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Silver City clerk sentenced for theft

SILVER CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - A city clerk in Iowa has been sentenced for theft. According to the Mills County Attorney, 44-year-old Artema Gray was sentenced Monday by Judge Davidson to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree theft. Gray was the city clerk for Silver City, Iowa,...
SILVER CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Center#Overflow
WOWT

Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in south Omaha. A little after 8 a.m. Saturday morning officers blocked off an area along 24th and Bancroft. Two people were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. No other details have been released.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

License plate reading cams DOCO

Cooling off quickly again tonight, but more summer heat is on the way this week. Omaha Police investigating online threats to Millard School. A juvenile has been arrested in connection to alleged threats against a school. Nebraska warrant issued for double homicide suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. A warrant has...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One injured in 42nd Street shooting

A little fog early this morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Cooling down tonight with clear skies and light winds. More summer heat returns for next week. Teams of volunteers paint 27 Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at a north Lincoln gas station parking lot Saturday. Police were called to the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWT

Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating recent social media posts about threats to a district school. Detectives have worked with Millard Schools to identify those involved. They did not confirm which school was involved but said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the threat. This is a...
WOWT

Volunteers paint Omaha seniors’ homes for annual Brush Up event

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 27 metro-area homes are getting some much-needed TLC, all thanks to volunteer hands. Saturday the homes got a fresh coat of paint in this year’s Project Houseworks’ Brush Up event. Brush Up is a community-based volunteer program that paints houses for low-income seniors.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
BENNINGTON, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: License-plate reading cameras safe, secure

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Omaha city council will make a decision about installing license-plate reading cameras across the city. It sparked debate at the council meeting last week about data gathering and privacy, and on Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is setting the record straight again - saying the system is safe, secure, and successful.
WOWT

Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake

Morning low clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler today. We'll stay in the 70s most of the day, afternoon sunshine should warm highs to around 80. Clearing and warming this weekend, heat returns late next week. Daegan Page Way celebrated in Beaver Lake. Updated: 18 hours ago. As the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police and other organizations recently cleared out several homeless camps. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Aug. 18 multiple homeless camps were removed. They were under the Broadway Viaduct, near Bahsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect reportedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru after getting into some sort of physical...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy