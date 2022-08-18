Read full article on original website
Monday Aug. 22 COVID-19 update: 8 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Omaha neighbors concerned with lengthy street light repair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For weeks residents living along a midtown Omaha street have been nervous to go outside at night. They claim Omaha Public Power District has left them too long in the dark. Walking from the front porch to the sidewalk near 34th and Hawthorne, two neighbors disappear...
Portion of Omaha’s Blondo Street closed for two weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Blondo Street will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. Omaha Public Works announced several road restrictions all beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, including a closure on a portion of Blondo Street. Blondo Street between 60th and 65th Streets will be closed for...
Possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil found in Missouri River
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old. Downtown Omaha library relocation near Jones Street. Nebraska first responder finally back home after crash. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:26 AM UTC. Nebraska first responder finally back home after crash. OPD looking for a...
Nomi Health COVID-19 mobile testing clinics in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, Nomi Health is using mobile clinics to test people for COVID in Omaha. Nomi Health has introduced mobile clinics that will offer both PCR and antigen testing. Testing is still an important weapon in the fight against COVID. Early on in the...
Former Silver City clerk sentenced for theft
SILVER CITY, Iowa (WOWT) - A city clerk in Iowa has been sentenced for theft. According to the Mills County Attorney, 44-year-old Artema Gray was sentenced Monday by Judge Davidson to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree theft. Gray was the city clerk for Silver City, Iowa,...
Nebraska troopers working overtime for Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign in September
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the summer season of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign comes to an end, Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue monitoring the roads through Labor Day. The campaign includes law enforcement and public safety officials throughout the country according to the release. It’s...
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
Two injured in Saturday morning Omaha stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in south Omaha. A little after 8 a.m. Saturday morning officers blocked off an area along 24th and Bancroft. Two people were taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. No other details have been released.
License plate reading cams DOCO
Cooling off quickly again tonight, but more summer heat is on the way this week. Omaha Police investigating online threats to Millard School. A juvenile has been arrested in connection to alleged threats against a school. Nebraska warrant issued for double homicide suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. A warrant has...
One injured in 42nd Street shooting
A little fog early this morning will give way to lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the middle 80s. Cooling down tonight with clear skies and light winds. More summer heat returns for next week. Teams of volunteers paint 27 Omaha...
31-year-old man shot in north Lincoln parking lot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at a north Lincoln gas station parking lot Saturday. Police were called to the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg.
Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating recent social media posts about threats to a district school. Detectives have worked with Millard Schools to identify those involved. They did not confirm which school was involved but said a juvenile was arrested in connection to the threat. This is a...
Volunteers paint Omaha seniors’ homes for annual Brush Up event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 27 metro-area homes are getting some much-needed TLC, all thanks to volunteer hands. Saturday the homes got a fresh coat of paint in this year’s Project Houseworks’ Brush Up event. Brush Up is a community-based volunteer program that paints houses for low-income seniors.
No charges will be filed in Bennington Lake boat accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say they will not pursue charges against the people involved in a traumatic boating accident at Bennington Lake. The accident on July 25 involved three people. Authorities say a juvenile was driving a boat pulling three people on innertubes - a 47-year-old man as well as two girls, ages 8 and 15.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: License-plate reading cameras safe, secure
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Omaha city council will make a decision about installing license-plate reading cameras across the city. It sparked debate at the council meeting last week about data gathering and privacy, and on Sunday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is setting the record straight again - saying the system is safe, secure, and successful.
Omaha fallen hero honored in Beaver Lake
Morning low clouds will keep temperatures a little cooler today. We'll stay in the 70s most of the day, afternoon sunshine should warm highs to around 80. Clearing and warming this weekend, heat returns late next week. Daegan Page Way celebrated in Beaver Lake. Updated: 18 hours ago. As the...
Council Bluffs Police Department removes homeless camps
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police and other organizations recently cleared out several homeless camps. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Aug. 18 multiple homeless camps were removed. They were under the Broadway Viaduct, near Bahsen Park and along the pedestrian trail by the Missouri River.
Texas pro-life activist working with locals to ban abortion in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Signatures in Bellevue are being collected in an attempt to ban abortion in the city and to shut down the outspoken abortion clinic, CARE, that operates there. The driving force behind the cause isn’t from Bellevue, however. He’s from Texas. “51 cities have passed...
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect reportedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru after getting into some sort of physical...
