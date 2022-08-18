ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oilcity.news

Results: Duck Derby winners announced after 2022 Riverfest

CASPER, Wyo. — Winners for the 2022 Duck Derby were posted on Monday after Saturday’s Riverfest event at Crossroads Park. The annual event raises money for the Rotary Club of Casper and the Platte River Trails. Some 3,000 derby tickets were sold this year, according to Chastidy Greenwood...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming State Fair returns to Douglas and hosts new events

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The 110th annual Wyoming state fair was held in Douglas again this year and had some familiar events that everyone expects to see when visiting a Wyoming fair. This includes the FFA livestock shows and competitions along with some live musical performances and, of course, the annual rodeo. This year they will be having some new attractions and shows to add to their lineup. Some of these new shows include Nerveless Knox who is a daredevil act, and a parrot show hosted by Captain Christopher Biro the pirate. This will also be the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic that the fair will host live music at the grand stand with Morgan Evans performing.
oilcity.news

Heavy rain possible in Wyoming Monday; Casper could see storms Tuesday–Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Western and central Wyoming could see storms each day this week with a chance for showers in Casper starting Tuesday and running through the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible in the...
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful

At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

New Internet Provider Coming to Casper

A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) One hospitalized after rollover crash in central Casper on Friday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — One person was hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets in central Casper on Friday afternoon. According to a Casper Police Officer PIO on site, the person transported had non-life-threatening injuries and was the only individual involved in the crash.
oilcity.news

Firefighters, Casper waste management crews tackle landfill fire

CASPER, Wyo. — At 2 a.m. Saturday, Casper firefighters responded to a reported wildland fire on Amoco Road. Arriving crews found a rubbish fire in the landfill. “We immediately began working with City of Casper waste management personnel to contain and extinguish the fire and together were able to prevent any kind of extension,” Casper Firefighters said on its social media page. “A big thanks to the equipment operators that helped us fight this early morning blaze!”
K2 Radio

Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/15/22–8/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
K2 Radio

City Councilman Shawn Johnson Resigns Due To Move from Ward II

Casper City Councilman Shawn Johnson, who represents Ward 2 in west Casper, announced he is resigning effective Monday, according to a news release. Johnson is moving and could not find a suitable residence for him and his family inside the ward. Because he won't be living in the ward, state...
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/18/22–8/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news

Pregnant woman killed in murder–suicide, Washakie County sheriff reports

CASPER, Wyo. — A pregnant 22-year-old woman died after she was shot four times in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 murder–suicide at 342 Highway 20 North, the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office identified the young woman as Carlene D. Brown. The coroner determined that...
oilcity.news

Man pleads guilty to joining window-shooting spree, will be released after 72 days in jail

CASPER, Wyo. — A man pleaded guilty in Natrona County District Court on Friday to participating in a car window shooting spree last April. As part of the agreement, Casey Neal will be released from detention on a $7,500 signature bond. He has been in jail for 72 days, his attorney Bailey Lozarri said. Bond had been set at $7,500 cash or surety.

