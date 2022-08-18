ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Eve Hewson cut a chic figure in a black ensemble as she joins a stylish Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at the Bad Sisters launch event

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Eve Hewson led the glamorous stars at the Bad Sisters launch event hosted by Apple TV+ and British Vogue on Thursday.

The actress, 31, who stars in the new series, looked chic in a sleek black ensemble as she mingled with her co-stars and guest attendees including Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at The Petersham, London.

Eve - daughter of U2 star Bono and his activist wife Ali Hewson - pulled out all the stops for the event, slipping into a cropped black blazer which featured striking white lapels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNSFr_0hMb7WJR00
Dressed to impress: Eve Hewson led the glamorous stars at the Bad Sisters launch event hosted by Apple TV+ and British Vogue on Thursday

She teamed this with a black vest and a sleek black maxi skirt, accessorising with coordinating black heels and a handbag.

Adding a touch of bling to her look, the Irish thespian added gold hooped earrings, while her two-toned locks were swept into a neat ponytail.

Meanwhile, Daisy opted for a cute and quirky look at the photocall, donning a pink knitted top which she teamed with jazzy silver trousers and white trainers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lnpmy_0hMb7WJR00
Lovely: The actress, 31, who stars in the new series,  mingled with her co-stars and guest attendees including Daisy Edgar-Jones (L) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at The Petersham, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLM3R_0hMb7WJR00

The Normal People star, 24, looked radiant with a minimal make-up palette, leaving her cropped brunette tresses loose.

Gugu, 37, opted for a showstopping cobalt blue down for the event, with the dress featuring a pleated skirt and capped sleeves.

The stunner accessorised with a white gold-chained handbag and trainers which matched her dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qdq4O_0hMb7WJR00
Wow: Eve - daughter of U2 star Bono and his activist wife Ali Hewson - pulled out all the stops for the event, slipping into a cropped black blazer which featured striking white lapels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQrCS_0hMb7WJR00
Flawless: Adding a touch of bling to her look, the Irish thespian added gold hooped earrings, while her two-toned locks were swept into a neat ponytail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xkt8_0hMb7WJR00
Pose: Eve, also posed at the event with Vogue's Deputy Director, Global Fashion Network Laura Ingham - who co-hosted the event with show star and producer Sharon Horgan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcB9D_0hMb7WJR00
Stars: The ladies (far left and second left) then joined the rest the Bad Sisters cast for a group photo, including Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan and Apple TV+'s Jay Hunt (L-R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuBAK_0hMb7WJR00
New show: Eve (far left) stars in AppleTV+ series Bad Sisters about a group of female siblings who hatch an unorthodox plan to murder their brother-in-law

Eve, also posed at the event with Vogue's Deputy Director, Global Fashion Network Laura Ingham - who co-hosted the event with show star and producer Sharon Horgan.

The ladies then joined the rest the Bad Sisters cast for a group photo, including Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan.

Also posing alongside the glam ladies were Apple TV+ Creative Director, Europe, Worldwide Video Jay Hunt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSy1m_0hMb7WJR00
Cute: Daisy opted for a cute and quirky look at the photocall, donning a pink knitted top which she teamed with jazzy silver trousers, as she posed with a green dress-clad Chloe Pirrie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIDm3_0hMb7WJR00
All smiles: Daisy also snapped a photo with writer Amelia Gething
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HuZh_0hMb7WJR00
Gorgeous: The Bad Girls ensemble dressed for the occasion, with Sarah Greene showing off her legs in a brown leather dress, while Anne-Marie was elegant in a cream, satin halterneck top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgTec_0hMb7WJR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psanT_0hMb7WJR00
Here they are: Eva Birthistle, Dearbhla Walsh and Sarah struck a pose for the camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0NdH_0hMb7WJR00
Stunners: Eva and Sarah held hands as they posed outside at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7e5o_0hMb7WJR00
Here come the girls: The Bad Sisters cast were in great spirits at the launch

The Bad Girls ensemble certainly dressed for the occasion, with Sarah Greene showing off her legs in a brown leather dress, while Anne-Marie was elegant in a cream, satin halterneck top.

In addition, other stars in attendance included model Lara Bailey who was chic in a black boucle jacket and jeans.

While model Charli Howard showed off her legs in an ice blue mini dress which featured a feathered trim on the sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYZvm_0hMb7WJR00
Work it: In addition, other stars in attendance included model Lara Bailey who was chic in a black boucle jacket and jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neIDc_0hMb7WJR00
Leggy: While model Charli Howard showed off her legs in an ice blue mini dress which featured a feathered trim on the sleeves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E99dv_0hMb7WJR00
Style Queen: Broadcaster June Sarpong was effortlessly stylish in cropped, patterned trousers and a black blazer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ozjyq_0hMb7WJR00
Pink ladies: With the likes of Pippa Vosper (L) and Jay-Ann Lopez catching the eye in pink ensembles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGrgK_0hMb7WJR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWrnB_0hMb7WJR00
Green Goddess: Sherrie Silver was flawless in a mint green, pleated number
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTa8f_0hMb7WJR00
Gorgeous: Sherrie and Charli looked sensational

Broadcaster June Sarpong was effortlessly stylish in cropped, patterned trousers and a black blazer.

With the likes of Pippa Vosper and Jay-Ann Lopez catching the eye in pink ensembles.

Reggie Yates, Afua Hirsch, Deborah Ababio, Vanessa Kingori and Sherrie Silver were among other names catching the eye with the sharp fashion sense.

Bad Sisters is an AppleTV+ series about a group of female siblings who hatch an unorthodox plan to murder their brother-in-law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSegj_0hMb7WJR00
Bag Sisters: The show's lead actresses were on fine form 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVCrN_0hMb7WJR00
Shady: Deborah Ababio, Laura Ingham and Laura Bailey (L-R) all got the sunglasses memo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36V5sS_0hMb7WJR00
Excellence: June Sarpong, Reggie Yates, Afua Hirsch and Deborah Ababio looked incredible in their stylish get-ups
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QFw6_0hMb7WJR00
Strike a pose: Sharon Horgan and Laura Ingham stopped for a snap together

It comes after Eve Hewson admitted she hates watching herself on screen, despite her growing reputation as a talented actress.

The actress refuses to assess her own performances upon finishing a project - but concedes she broke her own rule after filming new show Bad Sisters.

Appearing on Thursday's edition of This Morning alongside co-star Sharon Horgan, she claimed the show is so well written that she couldn't resist watching it - despite knowing it would mean seeing herself in character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLAbd_0hMb7WJR00
Oh here he is: TV presenter Reggie Yates was looking sharp in a patterned shirt, black shorts and shiny black loafers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pbnO_0hMb7WJR00
Flower power: Sharon, who adapted the series from Flemish, wowed in a floral patterned midi dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5lHV_0hMb7WJR00
Look who we have here Former Shameless star Anne-Marie posed alongside a glam Jay Hunt

She said: 'I usually despise watching myself but I kept rewinding and watching scenes. It’s so good.'

The actress revealed she was instantly drawn to the project after being sent the script over Christmas, prompting her to cancel her plans.

She explained: 'I was on my Christmas holidays and they sent me this and I was like, I don’t want to make an audition tape today but then I read it.

'I had to change my Christmas Eve plans and make the tape. I had a Zoom with Sharon.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mnqt_0hMb7WJR00
Reluctant: Eve Hewson  (right) earlier admitted she hates watching herself on screen, but broke her own rule after starring in Bad Sisters alongside Sharon Horgan 

Commenting on Horgan's comedy-drama, she added: 'It’s about five Irish sisters who hate one of the sisters’ husbands because he’s a terrible human being and so they decide to kill him.

'All these things happen, they fail many times, but you know he’s dead from the first episode.'

In the eight-part series Eve plays Becka, one of the Garvey sisters who seemingly work together to kill the abusive husband of elder sibling Grace, played by former Shameless star Anne-Marie Duff.

Adapted from a Flemish series by Horgan, the series also stars Dracula's Claes Bang and Brooklyn's Eve Birthistle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094pgu_0hMb7WJR00
Opening up: Appearing on Thursday's This Morning, she claimed the show is so well written that she couldn't resist watching it - despite knowing it would mean seeing herself in character
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXnUK_0hMb7WJR00
Talented: Sharon Horgan, who appeared on the show alongside her co-star, adapted the show from an existing Flemish series

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Annie Leibovitz accused of racism after legendary photographer is accused of repeatedly failing to light black female subjects 'properly' after dim Vogue portrait of SCOTUS Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz has found herself in a racism row with critics of her dimly lit Vogue portrait of Ketanji Brown Jackson claiming it demonstrates her repeated failure to light black stars 'properly'. Leibovitz proudly shared her two photos of the Supreme Court justice on Twitter this week after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Responds To Critics Accusing Him Of Profiting Off The LGBTQ+ Community

“Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone,” Harry Styles said, without prompting, while discussing his sexuality with Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos in the September 2022 issue (and first-ever global cover.) Harry, 28, seemingly responded to critics of his “gender fluidity in fashion,” with some saying he’s appropriated queer attitudes and aesthetics without publicly proclaiming himself to be part of the LBTQIA+ community. Harry spoke against the arguments about how he identifies, saying, “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

TV stalwart Josephine Tewson who starred in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine and was married to Leonard Rossiter has died aged 91

Josephine Tewson, who was the former wife of Leonard Rossiter and known for her acclaimed sitcoms, has died aged 91. BBC audiences will fondly remember the 'comedy great' mostly as Elizabeth Warden, reluctant confidant of snob Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping up Appearance and as Miss Davenport in the Last of the Summer Wine but Tewson had a career from the 1950s onwards on screen and stage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Marie Duff
Person
Reggie Yates
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Sarah Greene
Person
Bono
Person
Ali Hewson
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
June Sarpong
Person
Eve Hewson
Deadline

Alison Pill To Star In Scripted Comedy Podcast ‘The Rubber Room’ For SiriusXM

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Pill is continuing to add to her podcast slate. The Star Trek: Picard and Devs star is to lead the lineup of scripted dark comedy podcast The Rubber Room from SiriusXM. The series will explore the lives of some bad apples from New York City’s public school system who have been locked away in a “rubber room,” a purgatory-like detention hall for bad teachers. Pill, who also starred in HBO’s The Newsroom, will play Lindsey Whittle, a young, idealistic public school teacher who is framed for drug possession by her fellow teachers and then transferred to a rubber room – based on...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Ensembles#Apple Tv#British#Irish#Global Fashion Network
Daily Mail

Ex-Newsnight host Emily Maitlis compares the BBC's 'stifling' impartiality rules to 'censorship' after she and Jon Sopel ditched the broadcaster for rival LBC in corporation 'brain drain'

Former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has compared the BBC's impartiality rules to 'censorship'. The seasoned journalist made the astonishing swipe after she and her colleague Jon Sopel ditched the corporation together to make a daily podcast at rival broadcaster LBC in February. Speaking to The Observer, Maitlis said: 'Impartiality will...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

552K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy