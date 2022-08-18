ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Wedding Dress With Feather Train As She Marries Ben Affleck: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
Everything We Know About J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s Second Wedding

There was never any chance that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were going to get married at a small ceremony in private and leave it at that. A month after they got hitched in Las Vegas in front of just a handful of their loved ones, the pair hosted a comparatively lavish celebration at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia for round two. (The weekend-long festivities, which included ATV rides and a barbecue picnic, reportedly cost upwards of $400,000.) Lopez has yet to break it down in her newsletter, On the J.Lo, as she did last time, but details—and blurry aerial photos taken before a large fireworks display—have of course emerged nonetheless.
