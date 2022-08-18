Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore the most perfect dress for her Georgia wedding reception. The stars stunned next to husband Ben Affleck, 49, in a custom Ralph Lauren gown on Saturday, Aug. 20. The exquisite number featured what appeared to be a feather skirt skirt with a train and short sleeves. The “Dear Ben” singer added a dramatic 20 foot long veil which gently blew in the wind as she walked alongside her new husband on a bridge overlooking the river. Ben was also looking dapper in a matching white jacket, along with black pants.
There was never any chance that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were going to get married at a small ceremony in private and leave it at that. A month after they got hitched in Las Vegas in front of just a handful of their loved ones, the pair hosted a comparatively lavish celebration at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia for round two. (The weekend-long festivities, which included ATV rides and a barbecue picnic, reportedly cost upwards of $400,000.) Lopez has yet to break it down in her newsletter, On the J.Lo, as she did last time, but details—and blurry aerial photos taken before a large fireworks display—have of course emerged nonetheless.
Emily Ratajkowski is in her single girl era. The model, who reportedly recently split from her husband of four and a half years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been moving through the stages of her breakup and doing it in style, of course. On Friday, Ratajkowski was spotted out in Tribeca with...
HBO really put Game of Thrones fans through the ringer in the last few years of the show’s run. One might think we’d learn our lessons and avoid letting Westeros take hold of us once more. But when that voiceover started on Sunday night, it became obvious that all the memories and sins of Thrones failed final season and disappointing last episode would be quickly forgotten and easily forgiven. Even the crashing of HBO’s site, an inevitability during big events at this point (and honestly, something they should probably look into), was met with a few frustrated tweets, but mostly patience as people eagerly waited to be transported back into the mind of George R.R. Martin.
Few celebrities have mastered the art of the Instagram photo dump quite like Bella Hadid. While the 25-year-old supermodel could curate her grid as a shrine to her fashion choices, an ode to her hotness, or just a medium to make a quick buck by posting sponsored content, her preferred method is dumping a curated selection of odds and ends from her camera roll all at once. Visually, it communicates the idea of someone with a rich personal life, one who’s curious about the things around her and taking stock of the little moments—and, notably, a person who’s not caught up in complete vanity. Hadid will leave it up to her fashion spreads and paparazzi photos to show the idealized version of her life. Her Instagram is for sharing the more mundane and human moments behind it all. If the first wave of Millennials used social media to portray a glamorized visual portfolio of their day-to-day, Hadid’s Instagram posting is indicative of a sea change: a desire to show off smaller, raw, and unedited moments.
