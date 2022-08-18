Few celebrities have mastered the art of the Instagram photo dump quite like Bella Hadid. While the 25-year-old supermodel could curate her grid as a shrine to her fashion choices, an ode to her hotness, or just a medium to make a quick buck by posting sponsored content, her preferred method is dumping a curated selection of odds and ends from her camera roll all at once. Visually, it communicates the idea of someone with a rich personal life, one who’s curious about the things around her and taking stock of the little moments—and, notably, a person who’s not caught up in complete vanity. Hadid will leave it up to her fashion spreads and paparazzi photos to show the idealized version of her life. Her Instagram is for sharing the more mundane and human moments behind it all. If the first wave of Millennials used social media to portray a glamorized visual portfolio of their day-to-day, Hadid’s Instagram posting is indicative of a sea change: a desire to show off smaller, raw, and unedited moments.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 HOURS AGO