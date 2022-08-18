Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Taylorville receives 3 million dollar grant
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville will receive a $3,000,000 Rebuild Downtown and Main Street Capital grant. The money will be used to improve the downtown area, and is focused specifically on accessibility and safety. "Our activity level of downtown has been increased in such a positive way for our community,"...
nowdecatur.com
City of Decatur Reminds Public about Yard Signs
August 22, 2022 – The City of Decatur would like to remind residents and businesses that yard signs of any kind need to stay on private property and are not allowed to be placed in the public right of way (ROW). City Municipal Services crews are regularly driving the...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Opens ”Head Shop” Online, At Farmers Market
It’s another sign of the changing times. Head shops… stores that sell paraphernalia for smoking marijuana… have gone mainstream and digital in the age of legal recreational marijuana in Illinois. 22-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Springfield is trying to capitalize on that with a new business, 420pipes.com. Thomas...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue
During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
Road closures continue in Springfield, others end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The City of Springfield has announced several road closures, traffic changes and construction updates for the week of August 22. City Officials said the temporary changes in traffic near the Illinois State Fairgrounds will end by 6 a.m. on August 22 as the State Fair wraps up. While those temporary changes come […]
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Instructor Releases OER Textbook
Lake Land College math instructor Sarah Harley recently released an open educational resource (OER) math textbook called “Math in General Education.” Harley teaches general education math, and she said she noticed a need in this area and compiled an updated resource for her students. “We had been using...
Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies body found in Decatur camper fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified a body found in camper fire as Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur. Officials said Ballinger was reported to be with friends Saturday evening and was last seen returning to his trailer slightly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. According to...
Labor day parade taking place in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
WAND TV
Air show returns to Mattoon
Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – For the first time since 2018 the Coles County Air Show returns to the airport in Mattoon on Saturday. The one-day show will feature a performance by the U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs. Huey and Cobra helicopters will also be part of the show and be available for rides. Static displays of some aircraft will also be featured.
wmay.com
Springfield’s ”City Hall Fellow” Acknowledges Challenges Ahead
The newly-appointed Bloomberg Harvard City Hall fellow assigned to Springfield acknowledges that her goal of restoring some of the city’s blighted neighborhoods will be challenging. Sai Joshi began a two-year fellowship earlier this month. She is working with city officials on a “whole block restoration” strategy for problem areas...
WAND TV
Springfield City Council Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ward 6 Alderman Kristin DiCenso will not seek another term on the Springfield City Council. WTAX reports DiCenso said it's time to focus on the job that "pays the bills," referencing her other position as the chief of staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. DiCenso also said she wants to spend more time with family.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville City Council Holds Special Meeting
Taylorville City Council approved a second amendment to the city’s Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Ameran and two other entities. All aldermen were present except for Alderman Doug Brown. Mayor Bruce Barry says that this agreement has potential to lower the city’s power bill down the road. City...
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
