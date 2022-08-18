Read full article on original website
Drier weather, warming trend for next several days
We start the day off with more patchy fog across parts of the forecast area, all due to saturated soil, calm winds, and fairly clear skies over Central Ohio. This will start to lift shortly after the morning commute, and then we’ve got a nicer, warmer day ahead. We’ll see mainly sunny skies throughout the day, with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s across Central Ohio.
