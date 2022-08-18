Read full article on original website
ISU reacts to deadly crash involving 5 students
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden...
Indiana Police increasing patrols ahead of Labor Day
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Police agencies around Indiana are increasing patrols over the next two weeks as part of a campaign to raise awareness about drunk or distracted drivers. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is providing funding for the extra patrols, found that fatal accidents...
TH Humane Society still has need following ‘Clear the Shelters’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Following the “Clear the Shelters,” event, the Terre Haute Humane Society completed a busy weekend with over a dozen cats and dogs adopted. The Humane Society’s Intake Coordinator, Stacy Wilkins, said they had 15 total adoptions and one animal was returned to its...
Greenup man charged with murder in Cumberland County
GREENUP, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greenup man is in custody after being accused of murder by Illinois State Police. According to ISP, on Aug. 20 the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested they investigate a homicide. Two days later state police arrested Lonnie L Glidewell, 57, of Greenup. Glidewell is accused in the shooting death of Colten L. Oakley, 36, of Westfield, Ill.
UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
Annual “Clear the Shelters” event provides relief for local organizations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Terre Haute Humane Society Volunteer Coordinator Maggie Wheeler had one thought as the shelter prepared to take part in this year’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ event. “I hope we can make,” Wheeler said. “People aware of how crowded shelters are, it’s sad.”...
