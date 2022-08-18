Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Shallah Sherman sentenced to 16 years to life for shooting into a crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday 26-year-old Shallah Sherman was sentenced to 16 years-to-life. This sentence comes after he was convicted of two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon following a bench trial. On July 5, 2020, Shallah Sherman fired an illegal weapon into a crowd of over 100...
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for June shooting on Epworth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police arrested 33-year-old Marquis Brown for a shooting on Epworth Street that happened on June 15. The victim, a 33-year-old man, walked into Strong Hospital with a lower body gunshot wound. He survived the shooting after medical treatment and Rochester police later learned about the place of the shooting.
WHEC TV-10
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
WHEC TV-10
Police looking for suspects in two separate deadly shootings overnight, along with suspect in stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are searching for the shooters in two murders that happened overnight, within hours of each other. One was at a large party. Police found one man shot to death on Olean Street, and then about an hour later found multiple others shot on State Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
NYSP: Two people die in Genesee County crash on Thruway
Pembroke, N.Y. – A Rochester woman and a man from the state of Alabama died when their truck crashed on the Thruway on Sunday evening. NY State Police said the crash happened on the I-90 westbound lane in the town of Pembroke. Troopers said the truck, a Dodge Ram that was pulling a trailer, went off the right side of the road and eventually hit the Slusser Road Bridge. During the accident, the trailer detached and rested vertically against the overpass.
WHEC TV-10
Annual walk brings awareness to Rochester’s high rate of domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The eleventh annual walk against domestic violence was held on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up to The Church of Love on Exchange Street to show their support. Organizers say the rates of domestic violence in Rochester are 250% higher than the rest of the state.
WHEC TV-10
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Lyell Avenue and Glide Street
Update: Shortly after 3:30 pm on Monday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Lyell and Glide St for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers located the male victim down in the roadway suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car accident overnight near N. Clinton Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A fatal accident happened overnight at the intersection of Clifford and North Clinton avenues. Police responded to that area for a report of a pedestrian struck. In the course of their investigation they learned a 49-year-old city resident was hit. That victim died at the scene. Police detained...
RELATED PEOPLE
WHEC TV-10
50th Annual Ukrainian Festival has special meaning this year as war rages in Ukraine
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 50th annual Rochester Ukrainian Festival brings heavy emotions for some as the war in Ukraine continues. The event continues this weekend, at St. Josephat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. A handful of people said they still have loved ones in Ukraine. Some say they’ve been in...
WHEC TV-10
Fatal crash claims life of 30-year-old motorcyclist
WEBSTER, N.Y. News10NBC is learning more about a deadly motorcycle accident that happened Friday night in Webster. Webster police say the driver died at Strong Hospital. Police say 30-year-old Michael Capogreco was driving his motorcycle when he crashed on Route 250 and Millcreek Run. Police say the motorcycle was struck when a car tried to turn onto Millcreek.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s gas prices continue to fall by about 10 cents per week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen between 7 and 10 cents every week since early July. This week, gas prices fell by 9 cents, making the region’s average $4.36 per gallon. Overall, gas prices in Rochester have fallen by $0.35 in the course of...
WHEC TV-10
RIT welcomes and celebrates incoming Rochester City Scholars
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some incoming RIT students are getting a very special scholarship before starting their first semester. Zaid Abdulsalam was part of Rochester Prep High Schools graduating class in 2018, went through the Destler-Johnson program, and just graduated in May, now his younger sister Afnaan is going through the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
RIT celebrates scholarship recipients from Rochester city schools
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RIT on Wednesday will welcome the recipients of the Destler-Johnson Rochester City Scholarship, which covers full tuition and is open for graduates of the Rochester City School District. Students who are awarded this scholarship will major in programs such as computer science, physics, and international business...
WHEC TV-10
Greece woman rallies neighbors to give students free school supplies
GREECE, N.Y. – Back to school is around the corner, and the community is making sure backpacks are full of supplies. A Greece woman is going the extra mile to help students. She rallied up her neighborhood to fill her lawn with free school supplies. “It’s no secret that...
WHEC TV-10
” … We could’ve learned so much from him,” said Superintendent Dr. Shaun Nelms about slain student Jaquise Davis
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was an emotional day for the family, and friends of 16-year old Jaquise Davis. Monday they celebrated his life at a service for the teen who was shot, and killed as he walked home from work earlier this month. News10NBC was at the church during...
WHEC TV-10
Street festival is back to South Wedge after 10 year absence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s historic South Wedge neighborhood held a street festival on Saturday. It took place on South Avenue, between Averill and Gregory. Because of Covid, the neighborhood’s planning committee was unable to hold their annual fundraiser, so they wanted a way to give back, and hundreds of people came out to enjoy a day of festivities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Fashion show at Artisan Works raises money for kidney foundation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fashion show was held on Sunday at Artisan Works to raise money for a great cause. The event was called Catwalk for Kidneys, and 80 models, along with 15 designers, showed off unique looks all to help chip in. Local businesses also showed up to sell products for donations. Organizers say 37 million people in the US have chronic kidney disease.
WHEC TV-10
Byron celebrates its bicentennial with a parade, activities, and fireworks
BYRON, N.Y. – The town of Byron celebrated its 200th birthday Saturday. The town started as a farming community in 1820. Celebrations had to be put off three times because of the pandemic, but the community was finally able to get out to celebrate. There were family-friendly activities, history exhibits, and a parade to celebrate.
WHEC TV-10
Tickets for Hamilton at Rochester’s Auditorium Theatre will be on sale Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” returns to Rochester in November and you can get your tickets later this week. The show returns to RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre on November 1 through 13. You can see the show schedule here. Single tickets go on sale...
WHEC TV-10
Little Italy Festival’s holy mass and celebration unites community members
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday Rochester held its “Little Italy Festival” at Parcel 5, in the heart of downtown. Of course, there was all sorts of Italian food and celebrations of culture, but this year they offered something new. The first holy mass and community peace celebration at...
Comments / 0