Massachusetts State

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Affordable housing case settled in Michigan reverberates in Massachusetts

A nonprofit housing group in Michigan has won a long legal battle over control of its property, in a settlement that’s being closely watched in Boston and across the affordable housing industry. Under the deal, Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, a Detroit-area provider of low-income housing for seniors, came to...
Orange Line, partial Green Line shutdowns begin

State officials say Boston area commuters beware: It's going to be a tough couple of weeks with the Orange Line shutdown that began Friday and the closure of part of the Green Line starting on Monday. Both the Orange Line and the Green Line between Government Center and Union Square...
Mayor Wu addresses MBTA shutdowns, city leadership and climate

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joins us for our monthly segment "Mondays with the Mayor." We're diving into the Orange Line shutdown, the Green Line Extension shutdown, climate and city leadership. Plus, incoming Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper joins Mayor Wu to talk about the new school year and in-person learning.
BOSTON, MA
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
Massachusetts forecast to be hotter than normal through November

Forecasters predicted in June that the summer of 2022 could be hotter than normal. Two major heat waves later, their foresight appears spot on. While the severe heat of recent months will taper off as summer turns to fall, above-average temperatures may linger on. Forecasters expect September, October and November to be warmer than the months would normally be expected to be.
How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?

Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?

For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

