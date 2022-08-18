Read full article on original website
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
Affordable housing case settled in Michigan reverberates in Massachusetts
A nonprofit housing group in Michigan has won a long legal battle over control of its property, in a settlement that’s being closely watched in Boston and across the affordable housing industry. Under the deal, Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, a Detroit-area provider of low-income housing for seniors, came to...
Orange Line, partial Green Line shutdowns begin
State officials say Boston area commuters beware: It's going to be a tough couple of weeks with the Orange Line shutdown that began Friday and the closure of part of the Green Line starting on Monday. Both the Orange Line and the Green Line between Government Center and Union Square...
Mayor Wu addresses MBTA shutdowns, city leadership and climate
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joins us for our monthly segment "Mondays with the Mayor." We're diving into the Orange Line shutdown, the Green Line Extension shutdown, climate and city leadership. Plus, incoming Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper joins Mayor Wu to talk about the new school year and in-person learning.
Voting by mail in Massachusetts: More than 160,000 voters have already returned their ballots ahead of Sept. 6 primary
Hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters have already applied to vote by mail and sent in their ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, in which multiple statewide offices and down-ballot races are wide open — including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. The huge turnout...
Boston Mayor Wu ‘pleasantly surprised’ with first commute of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — After weeks of preparation and talks of an array of concerns, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she her first Monday morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown went “pretty smoothly.”. Wu boarded a southern Orange Line shuttle, rode it to the Green Line, and then headed...
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Massachusetts forecast to be hotter than normal through November
Forecasters predicted in June that the summer of 2022 could be hotter than normal. Two major heat waves later, their foresight appears spot on. While the severe heat of recent months will taper off as summer turns to fall, above-average temperatures may linger on. Forecasters expect September, October and November to be warmer than the months would normally be expected to be.
Breakhart Reservation closed to public, Lynn golf course in harm’s way as wildfires continue to burn
Brush fires continue to burn across Massachusetts and smoke-filled air is affecting many communities as firefighters scramble to contain the flames. Wildfires in Lynn, Saugus, Marlboro, Sudbury, and Braintree have kept fire officials busy this weekend as crews across several towns work to put out the blazes that have lasted several days.
How will two new climate laws impact Massachusetts?
Governor Charlie Baker signed into law groundbreaking legislation on clean energy and climate earlier this month, and soon after that, President Biden took a similar step at the federal level with the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act. The two bills address things like offshore wind, electric vehicle credits and fossil fuel limits. Still, some say more needs to be done. Brad Campbell, president of the Conservation Law Foundation, joined Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the laws. This transcript has been lightly edited.
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
MBTA officials cautiously optimistic after first weekday commute during shutdowns
Commuters put the MBTA's alternative transportation plans to the test on Monday morning for the first weekday since the Orange Line and a portion of the Green Line shut down. No major incidents or slowdowns were reported, and transportation officials said the commute went relatively smooth. “[I had] some pre-game...
