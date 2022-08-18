Read full article on original website
Related
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Classes kick off for Upper Valley students this week
Students throughout the Upper Valley are filling classrooms for a new year. Today is the first day of school for students in Madison and Fremont school districts. Students in Sugar-Salem School District started school on Monday. “We can’t wait to see you. We can’t wait for you to come back,”...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Rexburg City Council grants Hidden Valley rezoning appeal
The Rexburg City Council voted on Wednesday to grant the appeal for a rezone request for a parcel south of Star View Drive from Low Density Residential 1 to Low Density Residential 2. The application will now be sent back to the Rexburg Planning and Zoning Commission for further consideration.
eastidahonews.com
Classes will dismiss early for one school Tuesday due to HVAC issue
IDAHO FALLS — School begins Tuesday for students in Idaho Falls School District 91 but it will be a short days for kids at Edgemont Elementary. Classes will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to an HVAC issue affecting the air conditioning system. Repairs should be completed Tuesday and Wednesday should be a regular school day, according to a district spokeswoman.
Post Register
Melina's won't be among EISF food vendors
BLACKFOOT — Melina’s Mexican Food will not be among the vendors featured in this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair. Raymundo Davila, manager of Melina’s, explained that they will not be attending the fair this year because in the past they were unable to sell much food due to their location near the grandstand concerts and races.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aarp.org
Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign
IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Felon to attend mental health court; faces five years in prison
A Madison County man faces up to five years in prison if he fails to complete a mental health class as a requirement of his probation. Ralph Ybarra and his court appointed attorney, Jim Archibald, met before Seventh District Court Judge Steven Boyce where he pleaded guilty to felony drug possession Monday.
Former Idaho Sheriff pleads guilty after pointing gun at LDS church group
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho Sheriff has pled guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November. Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland pointed a gun at a vehicle containing a church group of seven girls and their group leader after the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Police Captain retires after 27 years of service
IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, August 18, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers
Volunteer citizens are wanted to join Community Emergency Response Team to help in a crisis. The post Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers appeared first on Local News 8.
Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The post Fire at the Hilton Garden Inn appeared first on Local News 8.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho8.com
Sunny and late storm chances
Clear after some fast storms last night accumulating rains of 0.20 inches in Blackfoot in the last 24 hours. Central mountain counties, Lemhi, Custer, Butte counties under a fire weather warning through 9pm tonight. Sunny in the valley and 91 degrees in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, light winds from southwest...
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Did You Know Idaho’s Home to One of the Best Diners in the Country?
We’re approaching the end of Summer, but when it comes to enjoying the best diners in Idaho... I don’t think there’s ever a bad time (or season) for that. We’re pretty lucky here in Idaho, because we have some of the best restaurants in the Nation, and when it comes to local food spots and diners... we’re basically unbeatable.
Missing Idaho inmate found in Utah
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A wanted Idaho inmate was found in Utah on Monday after a multi-day search over the weekend. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho says the suspect, Justin Wayne Gould, 28, was located in Tooele. Gould was an inmate in Idaho when he failed to return from a court-ordered release […]
eastidahonews.com
Planning to have an exhibit at the Eastern Idaho State Fair? Here’s what you need to know
BLACKFOOT – Eastern Idaho State Fair exhibitor deadlines are quickly approaching!. Now is the chance to submit your award-winning entry to the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. The entry dates for Home Arts Departments vary from August 26 – September 1. The exhibit opportunities are endless at the...
Post Register
BH welcomes new family medicine doctor
Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Shad Bateman, DO — board-certified family medicine specialist — to their medical team. He practices family medicine with a focus on patient wellness and prevention. He is now seeing patients at 1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine, 1350 Parkway Dr., Blackfoot....
Comments / 0