Horrifying moment tiny child falls out of car as it turns corner before frantic woman rushes to scoop youngster up off Texas road

Incredible moment a driver leaps out of twisting truck to save his own life before his vehicle plummets off the side of a wet highway in Texas
A terrified truck driver traveling on a a wet highway managed to leap out of his upside-down vehicle moments before it toppled over and fell off an overpass in Pasadena, Texas. Horrifying footage shows the driver's truck buckle and fall from the side of the road after it collided with...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children
A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Boy, 4, who 'loved fire trucks and the colour blue' was found dead in a pond after disappearing while playing in sandpit near his home, inquest hears
A four-year-old boy was found dead in a pond after he disappeared while playing in a sandpit near his home, an inquest heard today. Ifan Wedros Owen-Jones, from Crymych, Pembrokeshire, who had autism, was described as a 'happy and healthy child' who had been 'enjoying life to the full'. Emergency...
The picture that is worth more than a thousand words: Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy with terminal cancer comforting sobbing younger brother after telling him that he is going to die
A gut-wrenching image that shows a 15-year-old boy who is suffering from terminal cancer comfort his sobbing brother after telling him that his life is going to end soon has left many people on the internet in tears. The teen, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a type of...
Spearfisherman, 29, who died in horror scenes at Bondi Beach despite friends' desperate attempts to save him is remembered by his loved ones: 'Our hearts are broken'
A spear fisherman who died after being pulled unconscious from the water at a popular Sydney beach has been remembered as a 'humble gentleman'. Louis Touma, 29, had been diving with five others at Bondi Beach on Thursday afternoon when he failed to come up for air. His friends dragged...
Tragedy as baby dies after being pulled unconscious from a river at an exclusive island estate
A one-year-old baby has died after being pulled from a river unconscious. Emergency services arrived at a property on Saint Huberts Island, on NSW's Central Coast, around 4pm on Saturday and treated the baby at the scene. However, the infant tragically died after going into cardiac arrest. Saint Huberts Island...
Texas woman poisoned after touching napkin wedged into a door handle of her car: She 'couldn't breathe' and her doctor fears it may have been a failed kidnap attempt
A Texas woman was rushed to the hospital after touching an allegedly poisoned napkin on her car door that doctors say may have been a part of an attempted kidnapping scheme. Erin Mims was celebrating her birthday at a local restaurant with her husband on Tuesday in Houston when she noticed a napkin handing on the car door handle while they were leaving, she recalled in a Facebook video.
How the body of innocent hairdresser Amy Hazouri is now at the centre of a bitter family feud a week after she was shot dead next to her gangster friend
The family of a murdered woman are stuck in a fierce battle over where to bury her remains as it's revealed her fiancé was hospitalised for shock following her brutal murder. Amy Hazouri, 39, was killed in a hail of bullets last Saturday night as she was assassinated next to her friend and former Sydney gang wife Lametta Fadlallah.
Hunt for driver as he's accused of leaving a couple sprawled across the road in horror late-night hit and run
Police are searching for a rideshare driver as he's accused leaving a couple seriously injured on the road before speeding off in a horror incident. Queensland Police confirmed it was searching for the owner of a black 2018 Nissan X-Trail with Queensland registration SA4B1. The shocking hit and run happened...
Red light rats! No wonder cyclists face a crackdown: In just an hour last week, we counted a rider every two minutes brazenly jump a red light outside Buckingham Palace
Rogue cyclists flagrantly put pedestrians at risk as they jumped a red light in front of Buckingham Palace almost every two minutes, a Mail on Sunday survey reveals. During rush hour alone – between 7am and 8am – 26 cyclists ignored the traffic signal and ploughed on with blatant disregard for people crossing.
Cheeky seal breaks into a family's home through the doggy door, terrorises the cat and relaxes on the couch before being returned to sea
A cheeky seal roamed around a family's home for three hours after it managed to break in through the doggy door. Phil Ross's family in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, were stunned to see the adorable intruder who'd waddled 150metres up from the shore into their hallway on Wednesday morning. The...
Shocking moment suspect falls through Brazilian gas station floor grille while stealing safe - group was carrying out fourth similar robbery in less than a year
A newly released video shows the moment a robbery suspect fell through a Brazilian gas station floor grille while lifting a safe. The footage of the February theft was revealed Thursday after the civil police in the Federal District arrested the fourth and last suspect of the gang responsible for the string of heists.
Cops arrest 100-year-old woman on her birthday to cross it off her bucket list - after she lived on the straight and narrow her entire life
An woman who turned 100-years-old received her ultimate birthday wish: to be arrested by police. Victorian woman Jean Bicketon has lived on the straight and narrow her entire life and has never had a run-in with the law. She has constantly been caring for the sick after spending decades working...
Girl, 12, fights for life in hospital after hit-and-run involving Bentley Continental as police hunt two men who fled scene in north London
A 12-year-old girl was left in a 'critical condition' after being involved in a serious hit-and-run crash with a Bentley in north London yesterday. Police are looking for the two men, who are believed to have occupied the Bentley Continental when it collided with a Vauxhall Astra on Colney Hatch Lane, Barnet at 10.12pm.
Are we there yet? Yes, we are! Maths whizz calculates formula that predicts when children will have a tantrum on long car journeys
Taking a long car journey with a screaming child in the back seat is most parents’ worst nightmare. Now, hope could be at hand with an equation to keep the tears at bay. For a statistician claims to have calculated the ‘exact formula’ to predict if – and crucially when – your child will turn the waterworks on.
Terrifying moment small plane crashes into Orlando highway and skids onto a driveway: Pilot, 40, walks away with minor injuries after plummeting to earth because he misjudged his fuel
This is the terrifying moment a small plane crashes into a Florida highway then skids on to a driveway after a pilot misjudged his fuel level. Remy Colin was the only person on board and miraculous walked away with only minor injuries following the dramatic smash in Orlando. The crash...
Pilot is lucky to be alive after FLIPPING his light plane and crash-landing in bushes at an airport north of Sydney
A light plane has crashed at an airport on the NSW Central Coast with paramedics rushing to the scene. One man has suffered minor injuries, an ambulance statement said. NSW Ambulance confirmed it had rushed to the scene at Warnervale Aerodrome Airport with multiple road crews after the man 'landed his plane in the bushes'.
Suitcases so smart they wheel themselves - They charge your phone and you can even ride them through the airport
With technological advances creeping into every sphere of life, it is not surprising to hear that the simple suitcase has become the latest item to be sprinkled by the pixie dust of high-spec functionality. The in-flight carry-on bag which once merely transported your holiday wardrobe is now capable of so...
