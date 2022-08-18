Read full article on original website
Related
wvpublic.org
Welsh Tradition Lives On In Southern Ohio, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, there is a traditional music competition that goes back nearly 1,000 years to Wales. Immigrants brought the tradition to southern Ohio, where it has endured for generations. We learn how youth are keeping it alive. Folkways reporter Capri Cafaro has this story. Also, in this...
wvpublic.org
Update: Missing Mingo County Boy Found
The Mingo County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page that 12 year old Tucker Wolford has been found and returned to his family. A community in Mingo County is out looking for a 12 year-old boy, last seen more than 24 hours ago. Police say 12 year-old Tucker Wolford...
Comments / 0