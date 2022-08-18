ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Welsh Tradition Lives On In Southern Ohio, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, there is a traditional music competition that goes back nearly 1,000 years to Wales. Immigrants brought the tradition to southern Ohio, where it has endured for generations. We learn how youth are keeping it alive. Folkways reporter Capri Cafaro has this story. Also, in this...
MUSIC
wvpublic.org

Update: Missing Mingo County Boy Found

The Mingo County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page that 12 year old Tucker Wolford has been found and returned to his family. A community in Mingo County is out looking for a 12 year-old boy, last seen more than 24 hours ago. Police say 12 year-old Tucker Wolford...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy