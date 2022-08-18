these parents need a home parenting aid to teach them how to be parents!!! you don't just leave your edibles lying around when you have children, you don't leave ANYTHING lying around when you have children!!! Common knowledge!!!
Are these parents keeping them with the other snacks? C'mon! They should be hidden with the other things that parents don't want their kids to find... Put them up high or in the back of your closet. Put them with your medicine. Lock them up. There are options, just USE YOUR BRAIN!
People have medication they are prescribed. People have wine, vodka,, etc. These all must be secured. Have a brain parents.
