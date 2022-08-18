ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Biggest Kardashian BFF Transformations: Jordyn Woods, Stassie Karanikolaou, Larsa Pippen and More

By Kayla Aldecoa
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194TFn_0hMawwmk00

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have seen the Kardashian-Jenner sisters transform throughout the years. Kim Kardashian went from closet organizer to billionaire, while sister Kylie Jenner went from pre-teen reality sibling to makeup mogul. The transformations don’t stop with the five sisters, however – their best friends (past and present) have had dramatic transformations of their own.

Unlike BFF Kylie, who spent years denying she had lip fillers, Stassie Karanikolaou has been very vocal about going under the knife to enhance her features.

“So excited to have met with [Dr. Ashkan Ghavami] to discuss something I’ve been thinking about for a while! Stay tuned for more,” the social media influencer captioned a 2017 Instagram photo referring to her pending breast enhancement.

“I used to have the cutest, perkiest boobs when I was young,” Stass told Harper’s Bazaar during a February 2017 interview. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your boobs sag. I had cute boobs so I would never wear a bra. Over time, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.”

Kylie’s bestie ultimately underwent a breast lift without implants, telling Harper’s that “plastic surgery is nothing to be ashamed of.”

“A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about. All my comments were saying, ‘You’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it,” she added.

Despite being open about her breast enhancement, there is one procedure that Stassie denies having had done.

“I have not had butt implants,” she said during an April 2022 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I’m not saying that I haven’t done other things and I haven’t, you know, moved some things around or whatever the case may be. But I just feel like I was at a point in my life when I was younger and I felt like my lips needed to be big, my boobs needed to be big. Everything … my butt needed to be big.”

“Over the past couple years, I’ve made my implants smaller. I’ve tried to make everything smaller because I just like the more natural look and I feel like you get caught up when you’re younger,” she continued. “You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently.”

From Stassie to Larsa Pippen, the Kardashian-Jenner besties’ transformations are drastic. Keep scrolling to see some of the most dramatic glow-ups!

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

What Is Khloe Kardashian’s New Son’s Name? See Clues on Baby No. 2 Moniker With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, In Touch confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member of the family has a moniker yet. So, what did she name baby No. 2? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Khloé and Tristan’s son’s name.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Jordyn Woods
In Touch Weekly

Kim Kardashian Spends Quality Time With Family During Idaho Trip Following Pete Davidson Split

Leaning on family. Kim Kardashian spent quality time with her family during an adventurous trip to Idaho, just weeks after her split from Pete Davidson. Kim, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 15, to give her followers a look into the fun vacation. In a series of several clips, the Kardashians star proved her athleticism by sharing videos of herself ziplining and wakeboarding.
IDAHO STATE
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
In Touch Weekly

Little People, Big World’s Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Move Into New Farmhouse: See Photos From Inside

Big dreams. Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff made the big move into their fixer-upper farmhouse and the home is already stunning. “Got one almost empty truck,” Audrey, 31, said via her Instagram Story while giving fans a glimpse into moving day on Wednesday, August 17. “On the other side,” the text over the video clip read as they arrived at their new home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Breast Implants
In Touch Weekly

Mama June’s Reclusive Daughter Jessica Shannon Reveals Romance With New Girlfriend Shyann McCant: Photos

Jessica Shannon has a new girlfriend! Mama June‘s reclusive daughter posed for new photos kissing Shyann McCant, as details about their relationship are coming to light. It’s unclear when Jessica, 25, and Shyann, 19, began dating, but the two were together as of Memorial Day 2022. Jessica shared an Instagram photo alongside a smiling Shyann as the two posed for a selfie. The WE tv star’s caption only included red and blue hearts and Jessica wrote, “Memorial Day. Remember and honor” across the snapshot of the ladies, who were both wearing tank tops and looking summer ready.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Touch Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Kids Attend Georgia Nuptials: See Photos from Their Second Wedding

A family affair! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s kids all came together to celebrate the couple’s second wedding ceremony in Georgia. Jennifer’s child Emme, 14, was seen holding their mother’s dress train alongside Ben’s daughter Seraphina, 13, whereas Emme’s brother, Max, 14, stood next to them, according to photos published by the Daily Mail on Saturday, August 20. Behind the trio were Ben’s other daughter, Violet, 16, and Samuel, 10, all wearing white attire to match their parents’ wedding styles.
GEORGIA STATE
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Take Their Children on Fun Boat Trip: See Photos of the ‘Kid Crew’

Family fun! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff took their children on a fun boat trip together during a weekend camping adventure. “Kid crew,” Jeremy, 31, captioned an Instagram Story on Saturday, August 13, featuring a snap of several youngsters sitting on a boat, looking out at the sea. Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter, Ember, was seen in the back of the boat, tubing through the water.
RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Tristan Thompson Says He’s Gotten ‘Wiser’ in Cryptic Message After Baby No. 2 With Khloe Kardashian

Growth? Tristan Thompson shared a pretty cryptic message after welcoming baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. “I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same. #DontTryMe,” the NBA player, 30, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 11, alongside a photo of him leaning against a wall.
NBA
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy