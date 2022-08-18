ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals

Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux

Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
Seven healthy low carb grains to include in your diet

Healthy low-carb grains can be added to your diet for extra nutrition and variety. They’re a great way to ensure you’re still eating carbs which – despite their bad rap lately – remain essential for a healthy diet. Every one of us needs carbohydrates as well...
How to Soften Butter

Diving in on a baking project? Don't forget to soften the butter first!. Softened butter is used in a variety of recipes, from yellow cake and pound cake to your favorite cookies and buttercream frosting. Softened butter is also used to make compound butter, which can easily enhance the flavor and look of a dish.
Vegetarian Skillet Chili

It's hard to beat a warm bowl of hearty, beef-filled chili, but this speedy vegetarian chili delivers the same cozy flavor in a fraction of the time. A tasty blend of mushrooms and white beans stand in for the meat in this recipe, adding texture and heartiness. Like traditional chili, this version gets a big flavor boost from go-to ingredients like cumin, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, which simmer along with the mushrooms and beans, allowing them to soak up all the rich flavor.
Cut an Onion With No Tears or Mess Using This Quick Tip

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If you're a regular cook, you know how often you need to slice or dice an onion. It's the foundation of recipes around the world -- and many around our own families' tables.
