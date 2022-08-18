ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to archive WhatsApp chats

By Sean Keach
 4 days ago
TIDY your WhatsApp up today by learning to archive chats.

This is an easy way to hide chats from your main WhatsApp list without actually deleting them.

Archiving a WhatsApp chat is very simple Credit: WhatsApp

What happens if you archive a chat on WhatsApp

Archiving chats is a great way to clean up your WhatsApp and keep it more organised.

But note: archiving a chat isn't the same as deleting it.

And it won't back it up to external storage either.

The archived chat will remain archived when you receive a new message in the group.

And you won't received any notifications for archived chats – unless you mentions you or replies to you.

You can unarchive a chat in the app at any time.

How to archive a WhatsApp chat

It's possible to archive any type of WhatsApp chat.

  • 1. Go to the Chats tab and then tap and hold a chat.
  • 2. Tap the box icon with an arrow facing downwards.
  • 3. This will archive the chat.
  • 4. You can also archive all chats.
  • 5. Go to Settings, and then choose Chats > Chat History > Archive All Chats.

How to unarchive a WhatsApp chat

To view your archived chats...

  • 1. Scroll to the top of the main Chats page
  • 2. Tap the Archived button – with a downwards-arrow symbol.
  • 3. You can unarchive chats from here.
  • 4. Simply head into your Archived chats, and then tap and hold on a chat of your choice.
  • 5. Then tap Unarchive at the top of the screen.

Mastering archiving chats will help you keep your WhatsApp tidy.

And it's a handy trick to teach pals who might not know about it either.

