How to archive WhatsApp chats

TIDY your WhatsApp up today by learning to archive chats.

This is an easy way to hide chats from your main WhatsApp list without actually deleting them.

What happens if you archive a chat on WhatsApp

Archiving chats is a great way to clean up your WhatsApp and keep it more organised.

But note: archiving a chat isn't the same as deleting it.

And it won't back it up to external storage either.

The archived chat will remain archived when you receive a new message in the group.

And you won't received any notifications for archived chats – unless you mentions you or replies to you.

You can unarchive a chat in the app at any time.

How to archive a WhatsApp chat

It's possible to archive any type of WhatsApp chat.

1. Go to the Chats tab and then tap and hold a chat.

2. Tap the box icon with an arrow facing downwards.

3. This will archive the chat.

4. You can also archive all chats.

5. Go to Settings, and then choose Chats > Chat History > Archive All Chats.

How to unarchive a WhatsApp chat

To view your archived chats...

1. Scroll to the top of the main Chats page

2. Tap the Archived button – with a downwards-arrow symbol.

3. You can unarchive chats from here.

4. Simply head into your Archived chats, and then tap and hold on a chat of your choice.

5. Then tap Unarchive at the top of the screen.

Mastering archiving chats will help you keep your WhatsApp tidy.

And it's a handy trick to teach pals who might not know about it either.

