KIMA TV
Former Toppenish teacher, Bertha Cerna, released from California jail
YAKIMA -- A former Toppenish teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student in the Yakima Valley has now been released on bond from an Orange County Jail. Bertha Cerna was arrested Sunday August 14th in Orange County, California. A Yakima County warrant accuses her of having sex with a...
nbcrightnow.com
2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting
MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
610KONA
Fleeing Suspect Fires at Cops, Deputies near CC Boulevard
The information is preliminary, but Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies chased and subdued a suspect who allegedly fired at them Monday morning. Around 10:25 AM Monday, August 22nd, KPD was called to the convenience store located at the corner of Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard, just south of the mall.
2 adolescents struck by gunfire in Mabton drive-by, suspects in custody
MABTON, Wash. — Two juveniles are recovering from gunshot wounds they suffered in a drive-by shooting late on Sunday night as their suspected assailants are behind bars facing four charges related to the crime. According to a social media notice from the Mabton Police Department, officers responded to reports...
Tri-Cities gang member admits to role in killing pregnant 20-year-old. He was just 17
He could be released by the end of the year.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
Driver hospitalized from I-182 E accident in Richland, car nearly rolled into Yakima River
RICHLAND, Wash. — Traffic was seriously delayed on I-182 near the Queensgate area in Richland on Monday afternoon when a driver lost control of her vehicle and rolled off the roadway, nearly plummeting into the Yakima River. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Sgt. Daniel Munder of the Washington State Patrol. He confirmed that the accident occurred on the eastbound lane...
KIMA TV
Police arrest 2 for drive-by shooting at scene of car wreck in Yakima
YAKIMA -- Yakima Police say two men are under arrest and facing charges after a drive-by shooting in Yakima. Just before 11pm Saturday police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near South 3rd Street and Pacific Avenue in Yakima. Just minutes later, more calls came in of witnesses seeing...
nbcrightnow.com
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-182
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-182 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-182, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
KIMA TV
Pasco teen crashes while fleeing State Patrol, two juvenile passengers hurt
BURBANK, Wash. — A Pasco teen is facing charges after crashing a car while allegedly fleeing from Washington State Patrol Troopers. According to WSP, the 16-year-old boy was driving westbound on SR-12, taking the exit to SR-124 at 2:52 a.m. Monday. Troopers said he was fleeing from a fully marked WSP patrol vehicle that had its lights and sirens activated.
KIMA TV
Union Gap police ask for help in identifying man for ongoing murder investigation
UNION GAP -- Union Gap police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in their ongoing murder investigation. On July 4, a couple in their 80s were murdered in their home in Union Gap. Since then, officials have not had any updates or leads on the investigation.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County staffing shortage hits sheriff's office especially hard
Yakima County is facing an unprecedented staffing shortage across all departments, with more than 40 unfilled positions. The county employs 994 full-time workers. In July, there were 44 vacant positions spread across several departments with the largest shortfall — 11 unfilled positions — in the sheriff’s office.
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
KIMA TV
Fire burning in Toppenish car lot
TOPPENISH -- A fire is currently burning in Toppenish, consuming cars inside of a lot. First responders confirm multiple vehicles are involved in the fire. It started Monday afternoon. The large black plume of smoke from the burning cars could be seen throughout the lower valley. Multiple fire stations have...
KIMA TV
Tall Men's Owner still trying to drop gas prices in Yakima
The owner of a Yakima gas station is on a one-man mission to try to lower gas prices. A week and a half after he lowered his prices, the question is did it work?. Tall Men's has maintained their price of $4.29 for the last week and a half, which is about 30 cents lower than the average in Yakima.
KIMA TV
Quarantine enacted to stop the spread of Japanese beetles
GRANDVIEW-- The Washington State Department of Agriculture has adopted a Japanese beetle quarantine rule effective Sept. 15. WSDA says potted plants, grass clippings, and leaves will be restricted from going outside the Grandview area in an effort to prevent the spread of the invasive species. To date, the WSDA has...
Washington man faces manslaughter in connection with La Grande woman’s death after wrong-way collision
PENDLETON — Law enforcement booked a Washington state man into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in connection with the death of a La Grande woman. Kari Lindeman, 49, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to Oregon State Police.
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
Unvaccinated WA residents up to twice as likely to get COVID, data shows.
