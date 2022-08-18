ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
Business Insider

Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households

Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
GOBankingRates

10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August

Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
24/7 Wall St.

Best Buy Is In Trouble

Best Buy, the massive consumer electronics retailer, is not giving up on retail sales. However, it has begun a move to abandon the channel. According to The Wall Street Journal, e-commerce sales in particular have moved Best Buy to cut store based jobs. The problem driven by retailers who cut store jobs is that it […]
