Amazon, Google Talk up Advances in Voice Commerce
The evolution of voice commerce is accelerating as years of experimentation and pilots reshape initiatives around increasing smart connected homes, cars and shopping experiences. At the Google I/O 2022 developer conference in June, talk was of sunsetting Conversational Actions, which has grounded Google voice application development for the past five...
Instacart Orders, Revenues Climb as Company Prepares IPO
Instacart has seen an increase in revenues and orders in the second quarter, with shoppers continuing to embrace online grocery delivery as the company prepares to go public. That’s according to a Monday (Aug. 22) report from The Wall Street Journal, which notes that Instacart is rare among Silicon Valley firms going public during an ongoing initial public offering (IPO) drought.
GoTab Unveils ResTech Tools for Stadiums, Festivals
Restaurant commerce platform GoTab has unveiled new capabilities that let “multi-operator locations” automate vendor payouts and streamline ordering. According to a Monday (Aug. 22) news release emailed to PYMNTS, GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations gives vendors individualized control of menu management and reporting — along with direct payouts, including taxes and tips — on a daily basis.
Spend Management Platform Coupa Expands Cash Visibility Features
Business spend management solution provider Coupa Software has added new innovations to its Coupa Treasury product, aiming to give companies better visibility into their cash position and cash projection. This will expand Coupa’s platform, which provides a complete view of spend and cash across treasury, finance, procurement and supply chain,...
EMEA Daily: French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’; BNPL Firm Tamara Picks up $100M in Series B
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), French retailer Carrefour is freezing prices on 100 items, Saudi buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Tamara secured $100 million in fresh funding and more. French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’. As consumers...
Restaurant Roundup: QSRs Make Changes to Value Menus Amid Inflation
As inflationary challenges continue, restaurant brands are rethinking their value offerings, with some presenting new deals to woo price-conscious customers and others going the other direction, upping prices as ingredient costs rise. For instance, quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand Domino’s, the world’s largest pizza company, announced Monday (Aug. 15) the return...
Indonesian eCommerce Firm Tokopedia Adds BNPL Option
Indonesian eCommerce company Tokopedia has added a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to the range of digital payment methods it accepts. With the new GoPayLater Cicil, select Tokopedia customers can shop on the company’s platform and then choose to pay in installments over one, three, six or 12 months, according to a report from The Jakarta Post.
Can Big Tech and Big Box Make Social Commerce Seamless?
Seamless click-to-buy experiences that fuse together social media discoverability and buying impulse and shorten the path to conversion are stepping into the spotlight more as seen in a flurry of announcements from big box to Big Tech. Trend-wise it’s growing apace with smartphone-centric shopping patterns greatly accelerated by the pandemic,...
Seeking a ‘Restart’ Adidas Looks for New CEO
Saying it’s time for a restart, footwear company Adidas announced that its supervisory board and CEO Kasper Rorsted have mutually agreed that Rorsted will leave the CEO position in 2023. Rorsted will remain CEO as the company searches for a successor and until the new CEO has been appointed,...
Why Walmart Ending DoorDash Pact Isn’t a Surprise
It is hardly surprising that Walmart is no longer delivering via DoorDash, considering that the two firms are in competition when it comes to providing delivery fulfillment for grocers. The two companies recently ended their relationship after four years of the retailer offering on-demand delivery on the aggregator’s marketplace, and...
IBM’s Weather Channel Tests Subscription Bundles
The Weather Channel is hopping onto the subscription bundle bandwagon with an offering that lets users check the weather, follow the news or get deals on hotel rooms from one platform. The IBM-owned company announced the program Thursday (Aug. 18) in partnership with USA Today and Tripadvisor, saying it was...
Swiss Startup PeakData Raises $12M in Series A
Swiss HealthTech startup PeakData raised €12.1 million ($12 million) in a Series A round led by AlbionVC, which also saw participation from Octopus Ventures and Heal Capital. PeakData has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that identifies and monitors the most relevant and impactful healthcare professionals (HCP) for pharmaceutical...
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
Merchants’ Digital Shopping Features Losing Fight Against Friction in Mexico
Smartphones are front and center of the retail conversation in Mexico. Local shoppers use their phones at nearly every point throughout their in-store and online retail journeys, not just to pay at the point of sale, but also to locate items in-store, track their eCommerce purchases via app and more.
Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question
When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
FuturePay Offers Revolving Credit to Online Merchants
FuturePay, an eCommerce financing company, has made its MyTab revolving credit platform available for online merchants. “The MyTab solution is an alternative to traditional credit card and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) installment loan offerings,” FuturePay said in a news release Monday (Aug. 22). The solution operates independently from...
Walmart, Target, Kohl’s Look to Cut Amazon’s Apparel Lead
With Macy’s set to give an update tomorrow, after Walmart, Target and Kohl’s set the stage last week, players of all shapes and sizes are trying to find ways to shrink Amazon’s widening moat in the important retail apparel category. Action is fast and furious as retail...
BNPL’s Newest Trick: Cutting Out the Retail ‘Middleman’
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a consumer credit solution typically sold to retailers who then allow eligible consumers to use it to pay in installments. But what changes when a BNPL business provides its solution straight to consumers rather than retailers? Quite a bit, in fact — and some are calling it BNPL 2.0.
Chinese Online Marketplace Pinduoduo Expands to US
Mostly known in China for connecting agriculture products to consumers, eCommerce marketplace Pinduoduo is reportedly expanding its platform globally, with the first launch in the U.S. next month. The platform and application are expected to follow SheIn’s model, the largest independent cross-border eCommerce platform in China, LatePost recently reported. About...
Truist Acquires Arena Platform to Boost Data Management
In a bid to expand its data management capabilities, Truist Financial has acquired the Arena platform from data tech company Zaloni. According to a Monday (Aug. 22) news release, the acquisition will let Truist “accelerate its data governance, metadata management, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) programs.”
