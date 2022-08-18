The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for continued warm conditions Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs expected in the 60s along the coast and in San Francisco, in the 70s and low 80s around the bay and from the high 80s to low 90s in the interior areas of the East Bay and North Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s. Temperatures should nudge cooler for the remainder of the week, with the potential for coastal drizzle by mid to late week.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO