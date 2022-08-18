ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Road Repairs Begin Monday Along Roadways Between Highways 1 And 35

San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county spokesperson, said this is the 15th...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma, CA
Traffic
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Traffic
SFGate

Tuesday Morning News Roundup

Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday. Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for continued warm conditions Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs expected in the 60s along the coast and in San Francisco, in the 70s and low 80s around the bay and from the high 80s to low 90s in the interior areas of the East Bay and North Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s. Temperatures should nudge cooler for the remainder of the week, with the potential for coastal drizzle by mid to late week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fares#Smart Board#North Bay#Bay City#Smart
SFGate

Police Arrest Five Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Saturation Patrol

PETALUMA (BCN) Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department. The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Newsom vetoes California bill for supervised drug injection sites

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Monday that would have allowed sites for supervised drug use - a program aimed at preventing accidental overdoses - to operate in three of the state's largest cities. The legislation would have allowed supervised injection sites to operate in Los Angeles,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
SFGate

One killed and three hurt in SF shooting early Sunday

One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco. At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries. The three gunshot victims...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Fremont Woman Sentenced For Stealing Nearly $5 Million From Hp

A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to instead pay a series of fake Square, Stripe and PayPal accounts under her control.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Shoot, Injure Man Who Pointed Gun At Officers

FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police in Fairfield shot and injured a man who pointed a gun at officers pursuing him Monday afternoon, police said. After being shot, Robert Wilson was taken to a local hospital with injuries he is expected to survive, police said in a social media post Monday night. Officers...
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 People Thursday

EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.
EMERYVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy