FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
Napa California's Porchfest is back with a unique way to share community, music and foodJames PatrickNapa, CA
SFGate
BART says major delays on SF line caused by 'unauthorized personnel' in TransBay Tube
AC Transit is assisting BART while it deals with major delays on the San Francisco line in the East Bay and Daly City SFO/Millbrae directions, due to unauthorized personnel in the TransBay tube. AC Transit is providing mutual aid at the TransBay Terminal Bus lines O, NL and F from...
SFGate
Road Repairs Begin Monday Along Roadways Between Highways 1 And 35
San Mateo County is embarking on a series of road repairs to fix cracked and rough pavement between state Highways 1 and 35. The project will ultimately improve road surfaces, but will cause short-term delays and inconvenience especially to cyclists. Michelle Durand, a county spokesperson, said this is the 15th...
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
SFGate
Tuesday Morning News Roundup
Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday. Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an...
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for continued warm conditions Tuesday under mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs expected in the 60s along the coast and in San Francisco, in the 70s and low 80s around the bay and from the high 80s to low 90s in the interior areas of the East Bay and North Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s. Temperatures should nudge cooler for the remainder of the week, with the potential for coastal drizzle by mid to late week.
A visit to the hidden park atop the Kaiser Center parking garage in Oakland
Liam O'Donoghue on his visit to a magical rooftop garden located on the roof of an East Bay parking garage.
Battle brewing between Native Hawaiians, Bay Area developer over $200 million luxury condos
"We're just trying to fight for our kids' futures."
SFGate
Police Arrest Five Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Saturation Patrol
PETALUMA (BCN) Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department. The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and...
SFGate
Newsom vetoes California bill for supervised drug injection sites
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill on Monday that would have allowed sites for supervised drug use - a program aimed at preventing accidental overdoses - to operate in three of the state's largest cities. The legislation would have allowed supervised injection sites to operate in Los Angeles,...
Asian woman, 60, shot and killed in Oakland's Little Saigon, police say
It's the latest of many violent crimes committed in Oakland's Little Saigon.
SFGate
One killed and three hurt in SF shooting early Sunday
One person was killed and three wounded during an early-morning incident Sunday near Mission and 19th streets in San Francisco. At 2:25 a.m., officers were called to the scene and found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries. The three gunshot victims...
Popular Bay Area sandwich pop-up opens permanent Oakland restaurant
"Mark your calendar, tell your family, tag the homies."
SFGate
Fremont Woman Sentenced For Stealing Nearly $5 Million From Hp
A Fremont woman who stole nearly $5 million was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her employer, HP, Inc, the U.S. Department of Justice announced last week. Shelbee Szeto, 30, pleaded guilty in March to using company credit cards meant to pay vendors to instead pay a series of fake Square, Stripe and PayPal accounts under her control.
SFGate
Police Shoot, Injure Man Who Pointed Gun At Officers
FAIRFIELD (BCN) Police in Fairfield shot and injured a man who pointed a gun at officers pursuing him Monday afternoon, police said. After being shot, Robert Wilson was taken to a local hospital with injuries he is expected to survive, police said in a social media post Monday night. Officers...
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 People Thursday
EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.
Lineup unveiled for Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party in San Francisco's Mission District
A favorite of Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is among this year's headliners.
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
