EMERYVILLE (BCN) Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old Fairfield man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident reported early Friday. Jalin Buck was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting reported at 12:03 a.m. Friday, which police said had occurred late Thursday at The Courtyard at 65th Street apartments at 1465 65th St. The two victims were taken to a hospital, one in stable condition and the other in serious condition, according to police.

EMERYVILLE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO