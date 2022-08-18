Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
ROTC carries weight of veterans' support on march through Kewaunee County
The soldiers you may have seen marching through Kewaunee County on Sunday and Monday are not lost but are instead marching for veterans who have lost their way. Samuel Skiff, Lydia Myszka, Andrew Lopez, Anton Bruley, and Cameron Wittman began their 140-mile journey to Milwaukee on Sunday, stopping at the Luxemburg Fire Station and setting up shop at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) building in Kewaunee on Monday. Like other St. Norbert College ROTC members have done before them, the group is marching for 4th H.O.O.A.H, a national non-profit specializing in support for deployed servicemen and servicewomen and their families and returning veterans. This is the second time Andrew Lopez is making the journey that started at the Veterans Memorial near Lambeau Field on August 21st and ends at Veterans Park in Milwaukee on August 27th. He says last year left him inspired to do more.
doorcountydailynews.com
Pet Walk Door County coming in September
You can celebrate with your furry friend and join other pet owners next month for the third annual Pet Walk Door County at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay. Lori Nachtwey, the event coordinator at the Wisconsin Humane Society, says the event has inspired many to form teams and help raise much-needed funds for the organization.
doorcountydailynews.com
DCU Swim Team competes in Seymour Pentathlon
The Door County United Girls Swim Team consisting of swimmers from Sevastopol High School, Sturgeon Bay High School, and Southern Door High School competed in the Seymour Pentathlon for their first conference matchup of the 2022 season. The team was very successful in this season opener. Each swimmer competed in the same 5 events and scoring was completed by grade level. Regan Kasten (SBHS) finished 3rd overall for freshman swimmers followed closely by Kailyn Neville (SDHS) who finished 4th. Julia Michalski (SBHS) finished 1st overall for sophomores, scoring a total of 100 points. Junior Danica Neville (SDHS) was the top finisher for the juniors followed by Cassie Rankin (SEV) in 2nd place. All three senior swimmers, Christy Braun (SBHS), Sanya Wienke (SBHS), and Brooke Strege (SDHS) finished in the top 10 overall for their age category. The entire team competed extremely well and they are showing great potential for the remainder of their conference meets this season. The DCU swim team will next compete in the Conference Relays Meet at the Door County YMCA on Thursday August 25th at 5:00 p.m.
doorcountydailynews.com
Northern Sky Theater performer sings National Anthem at Brewer Game
Northern Sky Theater playwright and actor Lee Becker has been performing in front of audiences for many years, but singing the National Anthem before 30,000 people at American Family Field last week was an entirely different experience. Admitting that he had some “stage fright” initially, Becker says he managed to stay focused and belt out the Star Spangled Banner successfully.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doorcountydailynews.com
County looks to expand Forestville Dam Park
You could have more room to stretch out at Forestville Dam County Park in the future. The Door County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday to add a .73 acre parcel to the park following a foreclosure of the property at 449 Mill Road in the Town of Forestville. The county acquired the property officially on July 15th. Since it is directly adjacent to the park, the Door County Facilities and Parks Department recommended it be added. Depending on the county's wishes, a storage building on the property could either be removed or kept on the site.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County sees another hospitalization, death for COVID-19 totals
Door County remains in the high COVID-19 community level after reporting another new hospitalization and death in the last seven days. The hospitalization and death were paired with another 59 positive cases for the virus. It marks the second straight week Door County has reported a COVID-19-related death and the third week in a row where there was at least one hospitalization. Deaths and hospitalizations are vital factors when determining a county’s community level. Kewaunee County, meanwhile, remained at the medium community level after reporting no additional deaths or hospitalizations but 30 new cases for COVID-19. Statewide, the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases stood at 1,419, which is 129 less than the previous week. The seven-day average for deaths also dropped from three to two.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sun Protection and Being Visible on the Water! -- Kayak Series VII
Part of being on the water in Door County is being out in the sun. Most of us have probably had far too much sun exposure and do not need it anymore. I am on the beautiful waters of Door County many days a year and see the barely dressed people like me who take protection from the sun seriously.
Comments / 0