The soldiers you may have seen marching through Kewaunee County on Sunday and Monday are not lost but are instead marching for veterans who have lost their way. Samuel Skiff, Lydia Myszka, Andrew Lopez, Anton Bruley, and Cameron Wittman began their 140-mile journey to Milwaukee on Sunday, stopping at the Luxemburg Fire Station and setting up shop at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) building in Kewaunee on Monday. Like other St. Norbert College ROTC members have done before them, the group is marching for 4th H.O.O.A.H, a national non-profit specializing in support for deployed servicemen and servicewomen and their families and returning veterans. This is the second time Andrew Lopez is making the journey that started at the Veterans Memorial near Lambeau Field on August 21st and ends at Veterans Park in Milwaukee on August 27th. He says last year left him inspired to do more.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO