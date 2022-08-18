Read full article on original website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
The Real Reason You're Not Seeing Sriracha Anymore On Shelves
Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? Everything you need to know about this summer's Sriracha shortage. Why is Sriracha out of stock everywhere? / Image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You may have heard by now, there is a Sriracha shortage on shelves.
Pfizer seeks authorization for updated COVID booster shot for fall
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign. The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better...
Markets Insider
The euro is likely to slide further away from dollar parity and below 20-year lows due to Europe's energy shock, Citi strategist says
Europe's energy crisis will likely drive the euro to lose more ground against the dollar after falling below parity, Citigroup strategist Luis Costa said.
Farmers' Almanac calls North Central region a 'hibernation zone' this winter in US forecast
The Farmers' Almanac came out with its 2022-2023 winter weather predictions across the U.S., and it's going to be – you guessed it – frigid.
