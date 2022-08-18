Read full article on original website
Daily Mississippian
Ole Miss football has finally returned
After compiling a 10-3 record, including an appearance in the Sugar Bowl last season, Ole Miss looks to turn the page and see how they can build on what they accomplished. Change was the theme during the offseason, and fans are curious whether incoming freshman, and transfers can compensate for the departures.
Walk-on Dayton Wade took a chance and it seems to be ready to pay off
Mason Brooks wasn’t the only Western Kentucky product to transfer to Ole Miss this offseason. Junior wide receiver Dayton Wade also made the move from Bowling Green to Oxford, but he took a risk in order to do it as a walk-on. A big part of his move came...
247Sports
It's decision day for Ayden Williams. He'll commit live on 247Sports.
Sunday could be a big day for Ole Miss, as 2023 wide receiver Ayden Williams will announce his college decision live on 247Sports. You can click HERE to watch the live stream. Williams is expected to make his announcement at 2 p.m. CT at the Ridgeland (Miss.0 High School gymnasium.
redcuprebellion.com
Four star WR Ayden Williams chooses Ole Miss over LSU
As previewed in last week’s recruiting roundup, Mississippi’s No. 2 ranked player, wide receiver Ayden Williams, announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday. Williams and family did the hat-and-table routine on an announcement broadcast by 247Sports, also discussing his college choice with WJTV’s Blake Levine. Williams, currently the No. 118 player in the country according to On3’s consensus rankings, also released a slick commitment video on his Twitter account.
Tywone Malone another cog in the machinery of deep Ole Miss defensive line
Two-sport athlete Tywone Malone has been one of the biggest curiosities on the Ole Miss roster throughout fall camp. The big defensive lineman, who also plays baseball for the Rebels, finally made his way into the interview room following Monday's practice. Malone, a redshirt freshman from Jamesburg, N.J., has been...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: 5 dream/disaster scenarios for the Rebels in 2022
Things are looking good for Ole Miss. The Rebels set a school record with 10 regular-seasons wins last season and went to the Sugar Bowl. Lane Kiffin is entering his 3rd season as head coach, and the program should be maturing. But …. There’s no guarantee this team can match...
Crossover Podcast: So who do we think is leading the Ole Miss quarterback battle?
Though Lane Kiffin isn't saying, David Johnson and Ben Garrett give their thoughts on who might be leading the Ole Miss quarterback battle between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
D-lineman Jamarrion Harkless has official visit set for Ole Miss on Sept. 3
Jamarrion Harkless will take an official visit to Ole Miss on the weekend of Sept. 3, he confirmed via Twitter on Saturday. That is the Rebels' season-opening game versus Troy. Harkless is a 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman out of Frederick Douglas High School in Lexington Kentucky. He is a three-star...
localmemphis.com
Memphis' first Black pharmacist celebrates 92nd birthday
Dr. Charles A. Champion, arguably the quintessential pharmacist and herbalist in Shelby County, turned 92 years old on Saturday. He said he "feels great."
Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame to be built in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHF) is set to be built in the City of Marks in Quitman County. The NRBHF was founded in 2010 and since 2013, it has inducted over 200 world-renowned artists. After multiple attempts over 50 years to build a Hall of Fame for […]
Horn Lake student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
desotocountynews.com
Driving DeSoto petition web push for growing highway need
Photo: Widening I-55 in DeSoto County, including this stretch near Hernando, has been talked about for years with little progress being accomplished. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) You’ve likely sat in a traffic jam on one of DeSoto County’s major roadways, or even worse, been in gridlock after an accident on...
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch High School combined class reunion set
Graduates of Olive Branch High School from 1945-1975 are invited to a combined class reunion, set for Saturday, Aug. 27 at Olive Branch Middle School, which at one time was the high school. The middle school address is 6530 Blocker Street in Olive Branch. According to organizers, the event will...
Panola County leader gets death threat over road work
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The Panola County Sheriff says they are investigating a threatening letter addressed to a member of the Panola County Board of Supervisors over road work. Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps said the handwritten letter was mailed to District 3 Supervisor John Thomas at the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi. The sender […]
After years of an Ole Miss marijuana monopoly a new (legal) federal supplier enters the picture
Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err, the country. For decades the University of Mississippi in Oxford was the only federally licensed facility allowed to grow marijuana legally in the U.S. for research purposes. Ole Miss has been the sold supplier since 1968. On...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
desotocountynews.com
Code 4 Security works to make sure you stay secure
Photo: Code 4 Security provides parking lot coverage on Sunday mornings at Maples Memorial United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, among its clients. (Courtesy Code 4 Security/Facebook) In the law enforcement world, officers saying “Code 4” are telling the dispatcher, “I’m secure, I’m good, I don’t need any back up.”...
deltanews.tv
New details in death threat to Panola supervisor
Panola County Supervisors tell the Delta News tonight, they're taking a death threat against one of the board members very seriously. Delta News reporter Dennis Turner shows us what investigators say, prompted the threat, and why county leaders may not be able to do much about it. The letter to...
247Sports
